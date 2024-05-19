Christian Malanga killed during the attack on the Palais de la Nation

A coup attempt against the authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was foiled by the country’s defence and security forces, an action that implicated “foreigners and Congolese”. The army spokesman, General, declared it live on television. The attackers, the spokesperson said, were “neutralized, including their leader.” According to RFI sources, a group of armed men led by the leader of a Congolese diaspora movement this morning at dawn took control of the Palace of the Nation in Kinshasa, seat of the presidency, hoisting the flag of the former Zaire before be neutralized by security forces. According to available information, the group was led by the exiled politician Christian Malanga.

Who was Christian Malanga Musumari the leader of the band, who was killed during the attack on the Palais de la Nation, Tshisekedi’s presidential office?

Christian Malanga Musumari (January 2, 1983 – May 19, 2024) was a Congolese politician, businessman, and former military officer. He founded the United Congolese Party (UCP) following his participation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s controversial 2011 parliamentary elections. Malanga was appointed the first ambassador of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable in 2013.

Born in Kinshasa, Malanga and his family relocated to Swaziland as political refugees in 1993 and later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1998. There, he started several small businesses and co-founded the non-profit Africa Helpline Society. In 2006, he returned to the DRC for military service, rising to the rank of captain by 2007. After his service, he established Malanga Congo, a company involved in public works and mining.

Malanga ran for parliament in 2011 but was detained before the election. He subsequently formed the UCP and campaigned among the Congolese diaspora. In 2017, he created a government in exile in Brussels, named the New Zaire, aiming to restore sovereignty to the Congolese people. He was also knighted Grand Cross by the Vatican in 2017. Malanga’s leadership in both business and politics marked his significant contributions to Congolese society until he died on 19th May 2024 in a failed coup attempt.