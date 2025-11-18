Garrett Celek Siblings: Get to Know Brent Celek

Garrett Bartholomew Celek, born on May 29, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a former professional American football tight end who carved out a solid NFL career despite entering the league as an undrafted free agent.

Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and weighing around 252 pounds, Celek was known for his reliability as a blocker and occasional receiving threat during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Growing up in a sports-oriented family in the Midwest, he attended La Salle High School in Cincinnati, where he honed his skills on the gridiron before heading to Michigan State University to play college football.

After a journeyman’s start to his professional journey, Celek became a fixture in the 49ers’ tight end room, contributing to one of the team’s most memorable playoff runs.

Off the field, he has transitioned into coaching high school football, giving back to the community that shaped him, and remains connected to his roots through family and philanthropy efforts, including service trips to Haiti.

Garrett’s older brother, Brent Celek, born three years earlier on January 25, 1985, became a significant influence and fellow NFL standout.

Brent, who played 11 seasons as a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, set a high bar for the family, amassing over 3,000 receiving yards and contributing to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory in 2018.

Career

Celek’s football journey began in earnest at Michigan State University, where he played from 2008 to 2011 under coach Mark Dantonio, a family acquaintance who had previously recruited his brother Brent at Cincinnati.

Over four seasons, Celek appeared in 38 games with 12 starts, primarily serving as a blocking tight end while recording modest receiving stats: 14 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

His senior year saw him play in 14 games, but he remained under the radar as a prospect, projected for a late-round draft pick.

Undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft, Celek signed a three-year, $1.44 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent, beating out competition to secure a spot on the 53-man roster as the fourth tight end behind stars like Vernon Davis.

His rookie season included one reception for 11 yards in 16 games, but he gained prominence in the playoffs, catching a six-yard pass in the NFC Divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.

The 2013 campaign marked a breakthrough, as Celek started in the Super Bowl XLVII loss to the Baltimore Ravens, though his regular-season stats were limited to two catches for 38 yards.

Injuries and depth chart battles defined much of his tenure, but he flourished in 2015 with 19 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns, earning a four-year, $10.2 million extension.

Under quarterbacks like Colin Kaepernick and later Jimmy Garoppolo, Celek peaked in 2018 with 29 catches for 350 yards and three scores, helping the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Plagued by back issues, including a herniated disk surgery in 2019, he played just five games that year before retiring on February 7, 2020, at age 31 after 91 games, 82 receptions, 1,104 yards, and 12 touchdowns—all with the 49ers.

Post-retirement, Celek returned to his alma mater La Salle High School as an assistant coach for wide receivers in 2021.

Accolades

At Michigan State, Celek earned three varsity letters as a reliable contributor on the offensive line and in the passing game, though individual awards eluded him in college.

Entering the pros undrafted yet making the 49ers’ roster in 2012 stood as an early triumph, a testament to his work ethic that saw him outlast many drafted peers.

His most prominent accolade came with his participation in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where he started for the 49ers and helped propel the team to the franchise’s sixth NFC Championship appearance.

Celek repeated the feat in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, bookending his career with two trips to the league’s biggest stage, a rare honor for an undrafted player.

In 2015, his breakout season led to a lucrative contract extension, underscoring his value as a rotational tight end and blocker in Jim Harbaugh’s and Kyle Shanahan’s schemes.

Over his eight-year tenure, Celek amassed career earnings of approximately $11.1 million, a substantial figure for someone who began on a shoestring rookie deal.

Beyond stats, his legacy includes being part of the 49ers’ 2019 NFC West-winning squad and earning praise from coaches for his toughness, particularly after overcoming multiple back surgeries.

In retirement, Celek’s contributions to community service, such as the 49ers’ Haiti mission trip, add a layer of off-field recognition.