Gary Sinise Net Worth

Gary Sinise, an accomplished American actor, producer, musician, activist, and philanthropist, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Sinise gained significant recognition for his role as Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump,” earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His impressive filmography includes notable works such as “Apollo 13,” “The Green Mile,” and “Ransom.” In television, Sinise is widely known for his portrayal of Detective Mac Taylor in the CBS crime drama series “CSI: NY,” which aired from 2004 to 2013.

Early Life

Gary Sinise was born on March 17, 1955, in Blue Island, Illinois, into a filmmaking family with his father working as a film editor. A pivotal moment in his childhood was watching the John F. Kennedy assassination coverage on TV. After moving to a Chicago suburb post-third grade, Sinise discovered his passion for drama and acting in high school.

Stage

At 19, Sinise co-founded the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, a significant platform for emerging playwrights, actors, and directors. One of the company’s early successes was the play “True West,” which Sinise directed and acted in alongside John Malkovich. His directorial effort earned him an Obie Award in 1983.

Film and Television Breakthrough

Sinise’s film directorial debut came with “Miles From Home” (1988), starring Richard Gere, followed by “Of Mice and Men” (1992), where he also played George Milton. His breakthrough role was as Lieutenant Dan in “Forrest Gump” (1994), a performance that garnered him an Academy Award nomination. He continued his successful partnership with Tom Hanks in “Apollo 13” (1995) and “The Green Mile” (1999).

CSI: NY

In 2004, Sinise began starring in “CSI: NY” as Detective Mac Taylor, a role he maintained until 2013.

His work on the show earned him a significant salary, contributing to his net worth. Sinise also directed episodes of “CSI: NY” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.”

Humanitarian Work

Beyond acting, Sinise is a passionate humanitarian, particularly supporting veterans and first responders. He founded the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011, which offers various programs for these communities. His dedication has earned him numerous accolades, including the Presidential Citizens Medal and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Patriot Award.

Gary Sinise Salary

During his tenure on “CSI: NY,” Sinise appeared in 197 episodes. For the first four seasons, he earned $100,000 per episode (around $3 million per season). For the subsequent seasons, his salary increased to $250,000 per episode, approximately $5.5 million per year. At his peak, combining acting, producing, endorsements, and appearances, Sinise earned around $15 million annually.

Personal Life

Gary Sinise is married to actress Moira Harris since 1981, and they have three children. A practicing Roman Catholic, Sinise is also musically inclined and performs with the Lt. Dan Band, entertaining military personnel worldwide.

Real Estate

In 2008, Sinise and his wife purchased a 5,300-square-foot home in Calabasas for $3.55 million, later listing it for $3.8 million in May 2020. The property features natural walnut wood floors, a media room, a swimming pool, and a koi pond.

