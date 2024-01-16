GBV in Kenya: Woman’s Homicide Reveals the Deep-Rooted Online Misogyny

The recent heinous murder of a young Kenyan woman in an Airbnb rental has not only shocked the nation but also shed light on the dark underbelly of the online ‘manosphere,’ perpetuating misogyny in the country. The victim, brutally dismembered and discarded in a plastic bag, has become another tragic symbol of the pervasive gender-based violence (GBV) plaguing Kenya.

Amnesty International Kenya’s executive director, Irungu Houghton, expressed his shock and outrage at the incident, emphasizing the grim reality that another young woman will not live to see her 40s. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as just two weeks prior, a 26-year-old Kenyan socialite named Starlet Wahu met a similar fate in a Nairobi Airbnb.

Gender-based violence remains a critical concern in Kenya, with a national survey revealing that at least 34% of women experienced physical violence in 2022. The recent murders have brought attention to the ‘manosphere,’ an online network that promotes masculinity and opposes feminism, where victim-blaming is rampant.

The ‘manosphere’ in Kenya, particularly on platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), has become a breeding ground for toxic discussions blaming women for their own deaths. A Kenyan man on X expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of activism in curbing femicide, stating that women must prioritize their safety as the only feasible option.

In response to the pervasive victim-blaming, the hashtag “STOP KILLING WOMEN” began trending on X in Kenya. Women on social media expressed frustration, emphasizing that the focus should be on ending violence rather than dictating women’s behavior.

Kenyan MP Esther Passaris noted that online victim-blaming is not surprising in a patriarchal society where women are often subjected to derogatory language. The sentiments online are reflective of a broader culture of “woman-hating,” according to Houghton.

Critics argue that the ‘manosphere’ is a manifestation of resistance to the changing dynamics of gender equality. Onyango Otieno, a 35-year-old activist challenging harmful narratives of heteromasculinity, explained that the rise of feminism has left many Kenyan men feeling emasculated or displaced. Men, he says, were not adequately educated on coexisting with women as equal human beings.

As social media and SMS platforms become the new public square, debates on sexual and gender-based violence in Kenyan society remain divided. Houghton emphasizes that for some, victim-blaming is an acceptable argument, while others advocate for a blanket condemnation of men.

In essence, the ‘manosphere’ is portrayed as a reactionary force fighting against the evolving landscape of gender roles. While the world progresses, many men in Kenya seem to struggle with embracing equality, clinging to the fading “promise of patriarchy.” As the country grapples with these challenges, a broader conversation on toxic masculinity and the urgent need for societal change takes center stage.