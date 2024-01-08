DCI Asks Victims of Suspect Linked to Wahu’s Murder to Volunteer Information

Detectives have appealed to women who may have been victims of assault and extortion by a suspect linked to the murder of socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi to provide information to help in ongoing.

Police are already receiving complaints linked to the suspect identified as John Matara.

He was arrested moments after the body of Wahu was discovered in a room in an AirBnB in South B, Nairobi.

“The DCI appeals to any victims and survivors of the suspect’s animosity, to formally report their ordeals at Regional Criminal Investigations Office in Nairobi or the nearest police station,” said an appeal released Sunday night.

The move comes after it emerged the suspect may have been a serial killer and was in blackmail and extortion business.

Read: Pastor Kanyari: Why Starlet Wahu Was Killed

Wahu’s body was discovered Thursday January 4 morning at the fourth floor of an AirBnB room Y32 of Papino Apartments in Nairobi’s South B, after the watchman reported seeing the male suspect flee with bloodstained clothes.

The owner of the premise who had let it out to Starlet and Matara for a night used a spare key to unlock the house, which had been locked from the outside, only to stumble on the horrifying scene of the deceased’s body sprawled on the floor.

Makadara detectives who were alerted rushed to the scene to find the young woman’s body soaked in a pool of flood, lying midway from the bed towards the main door an indication of an attempt and struggle to call for help.

Examination of the body revealed a stab wound on the head near the left ear, a deep cut on the right thigh and a human bite on the left arm.

Broken glasses and splattered blood throughout the room evidenced a moment of life and death struggle.

Read Also: Wahu’s Murder: Investigations Link Prime Suspect To Serial Killings, Extortion

Police further discovered HIV testing kits, a used condom, bhang, a bottle of alcohol and a blood-stained kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon, at the scene.

Video surveillance from Papino apartments captured Wahu and Matara entering an elevator within the apartment block on Wednesday, before disembarking on the fourth floor and proceeding to the room, which they had reportedly rented for a night.

She was buried at her parents’ home in Kamulu area of Ruai on Saturday January 6.

Matara, 34 who is a graphic designer would later be traced to Mbagathi Hospital where he was seeking treatment for slight arm and leg injuries.

He was arrested alongside his 25-year-old friend who was helping him at the hospital and escorted to Industrial Area Police Station.

Read Also: Pastor Kanyari’s Sister Socialite Starlet Wahu Found Murdered in a South B Airbnb

Police have since gotten court permission to hold them for 21 days as investigations go on.

According to police, the investigations currently point to a possible serial sexual offender who thrives on blackmail to his victims, and who may be part of a criminal ring that targets women on dating sites and other social media applications.

“As we commend those who have since taken the bold step of reporting their dreadful encounters with Matara and/or members of his suspected gang, we encourage more witnesses of such brutality and monstrous attacks to come out and record statements with our detectives,” said the DCI.

Wahu was a younger sister to evangelist Victor Kanyari.