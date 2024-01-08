Pastor Kanyari: Why Starlet Wahu Was Killed

Evangelist Pastor Kanyari alleges that his sister, Starlet Wahu Mwangi, was murdered for failing to provide Sh500,000 to a suspected serial killer identified as John Matara.

The lifeless body of Starlet Wahu Mwangi was discovered in an Airbnb they had entered on the night of January 3.

During one of his sermons, Pastor Kanyari shared with the congregation that the alleged serial killer had lured Starlet as a seemingly good man who had fallen in love with her.

Unaware of his true nature, Starlet spent the night with him in an Airbnb in Nairobi’s South B.

“When they went to the room to sleep, the man was a serial killer, and my sister did not know he was a killer. She saw him as a person who loves her,” Pastor Kanyari revealed.

He added that Starlet, who was not married and was actively seeking a life partner, believed in the sincerity of the relationship.

At around 2 am, Matara allegedly began threatening Starlet, demanding Sh500,000.

“When it reached at 2 am, my sister tried to call me but I did not peak the phone. By 3 am, the man started threatening her, asking for Sh500,000, “ Kanyari added.

He recounted the tragic events, stating that Starlet resisted, leading to a violent confrontation.

The assailant reportedly stabbed her in the neck and leg, locked the room, and fled with the keys. Despite Starlet’s efforts, she eventually succumbed to her injuries at the door.

“I told the family to bury her faster to avoid the media people. I never received fundraising.”

CCTV footage captured the last moments of Starlet and the suspect, showcasing them checking into an apartment.

Subsequent investigations have revealed other victims filing cases against the alleged serial killer, detailing assaults, extortion, and attempts on their lives.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to address the emerging pattern of violence associated with online dating platforms.

Also Read: Wahu’s Murder: Investigations Link Prime Suspect To Serial Killings, Extortion

The suspect, John Matara, claims to be a graphic designer, and preliminary police findings suggest a potential serial killer targeting women through online platforms.

Starlet Wahu Mwangi was laid to rest at her parents’ home in Kamulu, Ruai, on Saturday, January 6.

Other victims who have fallen for Matara have since shown up and recorded statements at DCI.