fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Pastor Kanyari: Why Starlet Wahu Was Killed

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Pastor Kanyari sister, Starlet Wahu

    Evangelist Pastor Kanyari alleges that his sister, Starlet Wahu Mwangi, was murdered for failing to provide Sh500,000 to a suspected serial killer identified as John Matara.

    The lifeless body of Starlet Wahu Mwangi was discovered in an Airbnb they had entered on the night of January 3.

    During one of his sermons, Pastor Kanyari shared with the congregation that the alleged serial killer had lured Starlet as a seemingly good man who had fallen in love with her.

    Unaware of his true nature, Starlet spent the night with him in an Airbnb in Nairobi’s South B.

    “When they went to the room to sleep, the man was a serial killer, and my sister did not know he was a killer. She saw him as a person who loves her,” Pastor Kanyari revealed.

    He added that Starlet, who was not married and was actively seeking a life partner, believed in the sincerity of the relationship.

    At around 2 am, Matara allegedly began threatening Starlet, demanding Sh500,000.

    “When it reached at 2 am, my sister tried to call me but I did not peak the phone. By 3 am, the man started threatening her, asking for Sh500,000, “ Kanyari added.

    He recounted the tragic events, stating that Starlet resisted, leading to a violent confrontation.

    The assailant reportedly stabbed her in the neck and leg, locked the room, and fled with the keys. Despite Starlet’s efforts, she eventually succumbed to her injuries at the door.

    “I told the family to bury her faster to avoid the media people. I never received fundraising.”

    CCTV footage captured the last moments of Starlet and the suspect, showcasing them checking into an apartment.

    Subsequent investigations have revealed other victims filing cases against the alleged serial killer, detailing assaults, extortion, and attempts on their lives.

    Authorities are intensifying efforts to address the emerging pattern of violence associated with online dating platforms.

    Also Read: Wahu’s Murder: Investigations Link Prime Suspect To Serial Killings, Extortion

    The suspect, John Matara, claims to be a graphic designer, and preliminary police findings suggest a potential serial killer targeting women through online platforms.

    Starlet Wahu Mwangi was laid to rest at her parents’ home in Kamulu, Ruai, on Saturday, January 6.

    Other victims who have fallen for Matara have since shown up and recorded statements at DCI.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Dutch National Dies After Collapsing in Bathroom in Kilifi Hotel

    Pastor Kanyari: Why Starlet Wahu Was Killed

     
    1,216 KCSE 2023 Candidates Score Mean Grade of A

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X