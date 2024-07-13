Geena Davis Siblings: All About Danforth “Dan” Davis

Geena Davis is an American actress and activist who has won numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

She began her acting career in the early 1980s, making her debut in the film Tootsie.

Davis gained prominence with roles in films like Beetlejuice, The Accidental Tourist for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and Thelma & Louise for which she received a nomination for Best Actress.

Davis established herself as a leading lady with roles in the sports film A League of Their Own and the Stuart Little franchise.

She also starred as the first female President of the United States in the TV series Commander in Chief, winning a Golden Globe Award for her performance.

In 2004, Davis launched the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which works to increase the presence of female characters in media.

She has been recognized for her humanitarian work, receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy Awards in 2019 and the Governors Award from the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022.

Siblings

Geena’s only sibling is her older brother, Danforth “Dan” Davis.

Dan is a few years older than Geena. He was born in 1946, while Geena was born in 1956.

Not much is publicly known about Dan, as he has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to his famous actress sister.

It’s reported that Dan works in the insurance industry, though the specifics of his career are not widely publicized.

Geena and Dan have a close relationship, though they have chosen to keep their personal life private over the years.

Also Read: Harrison Butker Siblings: Get to Know Charlotte Butker

Career

Davis gained prominence with roles in films like Beetlejuice, The Accidental Tourist for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and Thelma & Louise for which she received a nomination for Best Actress .

Davis established herself as a leading lady with roles in the sports film A League of Their Own and the Stuart Little franchise.

She also starred as the first female President of the United States in the TV series Commander in Chief, winning a Golden Globe Award for her performance .

In addition to her acting work, Davis has been an active advocate for women’s representation in media.

In 2004, she launched the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which works to increase the presence of female characters in films and television.

Davis has been recognized for her humanitarian work, receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy Awards in 2019 .

Awards and accolades

Davis has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her acclaimed career.

She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Accidental Tourist.

Davis also received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in the TV series Commander in Chief.

Additionally, she was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy Awards in 2019 for her humanitarian work.

Furthermore, she was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Thelma & Louise.

Most recently, she received the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award at CinemaCon 2024 for her contributions to film and gender representation.