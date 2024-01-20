Gelson Dala’s Brace Propels Angola to Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over Mauritania

Gelson Dala’s brace led Angola to a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Mauritania at the Stade de la Paix, marking Angola’s first victory at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals since 2012. The match in Bouaké showcased Angola’s attacking prowess, keeping them undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions.

⌚️ FULL-TIME! Entertainment levels off the charts as Angola beat Mauritania with 3 goals to 2. 🇦🇴#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #MTNANG pic.twitter.com/JLFSRjhy0c — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 20, 2024

In the early stages, Angola dominated the attacking exchanges, with Mabululu’s fierce strike requiring two saves from Mauritania’s goalkeeper, Babacar Niasse. On the other hand, Mauritania’s Pape Ibnou Ba missed a chance to score when he headed a well-worked corner over the crossbar.

The game’s intensity peaked around the half-hour mark. Just a minute after Ba’s one-on-one attempt was thwarted, Gelson Dala showcased brilliance with a scissor-kick finish, breaking the deadlock for Angola. However, Mauritania responded before halftime, as Sidi Bouna Amar mirrored Lionel Messi’s finesse, dribbling through defenders and unleashing an unstoppable shot into the net.

Angola, determined to reclaim the lead, delivered a decisive three-minute spell after the restart. Gelson Dala found the net once again with a clever strike, aided by the post, and Gilberto extended the lead with a clinical finish after dispossessing HT substitute Khadim Diaw.

The match continued its dramatic turn as Aboubakary Koita’s stunning long-range strike brought Mauritania back into contention, making it 3-2 in a span of 13 second-half minutes. Despite the potential for chaos, both teams managed only one additional shot on target.

This victory propels Angola to the top of Group D, displacing Burkina Faso. To secure a spot in the knockout stages for the first time since 2010, Angola aims for victory against Hubert Velud’s side in the final group game. Conversely, the defeat puts Mauritania on the brink of elimination, needing a victory to avoid finishing last. They face Group D’s top seeds, Algeria, in their upcoming Tuesday clash.