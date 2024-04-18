Gen Francis Ogolla was a celebrated military officer

Gen Francis was appointed as the Chief of Defence Forces on April 28, 2023.

President William Ruto, President who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces made the appointment under Section 9 (2), (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act. This was after he promoted Gen Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF).

Subsequently, Gen Ogolla was sworn into office at a ceremony and investiture of ranks that was held on April 29, 2023, at State House, Nairobi.

Before this appointment, Gen Ogolla was the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

Gen Ogolla joined the Kenya Defence Forces on April 24 1984 and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant on May 6 1985 and posted to Kenya Air Force.

He trained as a fighter pilot with USAF and as an instructor pilot at the Kenya Air Force (KAF).

He also trained in other fields including imagery intelligence, counter-terrorism and accident investigation.

Gen Ogolla was a graduate of ÉcoleMilitaire de Paris and the National Defence College of Kenya. He holds a Diploma in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict and Peace Studies (First Class Honors) and a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

He rose through the ranks to become a Major General and was appointed the Commander Kenya Air Force on July 15 2018 a post he has served for three years. Previously he has held various appointments in Training, Command and Staff including Deputy Commander at Kenya Air Force, Base Commander at Laikipia Air Base, Commanding Officer of Tactical Fighter Wing, Chief Flying Instructor at Kenya Air Force Flying Training School and Operations Desk Officer at Kenya Air Force Headquarters.

He also served in the former Yugoslavia as an Observer and Military Information Officer from 1992 to 1993, as chairman of the Military Christian Fellowship from 1994 to 2004 and as co-chair of the Association of African Air Chiefs between 2018 and 2019.

He is married to Aileen, and blessed with two children and a grandson. His hobbies include reading and playing golf.