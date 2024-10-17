Gen-Z Protester Nekesa Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning – Autopsy 

A 19-year-old student whose video went viral during the nationwide Gen-Z protests died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

An autopsy conducted on the body of Immaculate Nekesa at Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday revealed that smoke from a charcoal stove delivered the noxious gas into her body, starving her organs of oxygen.

Her mother, Martha Nanjala, said they transferred her body to Bungoma County Referral Hospital ahead of her burial on November 2.

Her body was found in her rented room in Sigalagala in Kakamega County on October 11.

Carbon monoxide poisoning, always referred to as ‘the silent killer’ happens when toxic odourless gases emitted from burning wood or charcoal mixes with blood and affects oxygen circulation in the body.

Popularly known as Ashley Magero, it is believed she could have died two days before she was found

Nekesa had only been enrolled for a month at Sigalagala National Polytechnic where she was pursuing a certificate course in catering and accommodation, her mother said.

Her last conversation with her father was on October 7 when she requested for a uniform, which was required by October 11 deadline.

It was the same day her lifeless body was found.

Her friends were concerned given she was not responding to her calls.

They decided to pass by her room and were shocked to see water droplets that had formed from the window.

They realized the door was locked from inside and forced it open where they found the body on the floor.

A cooking gas still on with a burnt plate on top of it while a charcoal jiko that had already been extinguished lay nearby.

She had inhaled the carbon monoxide from the jiko which killed her.

This shocked many at the polytechnic who described her as an obedient, hardworking and honest student.

The deceased became a brief sensation during the youth-led anti-finance bill protests in June when a video of her animatedly engaging with anti-riot police officers in Nairobi.

Many mourned her online on learning of the death. Police said they believe she had lit the jiko without knowledge it was deadly.

“We always advise against using such jiko in poorly ventilated houses,” said a police officer.