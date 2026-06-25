Gen Z Protests: Major Towns Remain Calm as Kenya Marks June 25 Anniversary

Several towns across the country remained calm on Thursday morning as Kenyans marked the anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-government protests, although heightened security measures and roadblocks in Nairobi caused significant disruption to movement.

In Homa Bay, businesses opened as usual and public transport operations continued uninterrupted, with police officers and local administrators monitoring the situation.

Similarly, traffic flowed smoothly in parts of the Coast region, with businesses remaining operational. Security officers were strategically deployed along major highways, including the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway and the Lunga Lunga route, to maintain order and monitor developments.

Kisumu City and its surrounding areas also remained calm, with businesses open and transport services operating normally. Security agencies were deployed across the city as authorities kept a close watch on the situation.

In Embu and neighbouring areas, business and public transport activities proceeded normally. Security personnel were stationed at key locations along the Embu–Meru Highway to monitor movement and ensure public safety.

However, tension was evident in Nairobi after anti-riot police mounted roadblocks on major roads leading into the Central Business District (CBD), effectively restricting access ahead of planned demonstrations commemorating the anniversary of last year’s protests.

The heavy security deployment came despite earlier assurances from the government that Thursday would remain a normal working and school day, with authorities pledging to facilitate peaceful demonstrations in line with constitutional provisions.

By dawn, police had blocked sections of Magadi Road, feeder roads along Thika Super Highway, Kiambu Road, Mombasa Road, the Nairobi–Namanga Highway at Athi River, as well as major city routes including Kenyatta Avenue, Waiyaki Way and Jogoo Road.

The closures triggered heavy traffic congestion, leaving thousands of commuters stranded as motorists and pedestrians struggled to access the city centre. Many complained of lengthy delays and limited alternative routes.

Police officers stationed at the roadblocks said the measures were aimed at enhancing security and protecting lives and property during the planned demonstrations.

The restrictions heightened anxiety ahead of nationwide commemorations organised by Gen Z activists, opposition supporters and civil society groups to honour victims of the 2024 protests, which left scores of people dead and hundreds injured during clashes with security agencies.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and demonstration.

“The Government respects the constitutional rights of all Kenyans to peaceably assemble for whatever reason, on any day,” Murkomen said, noting that police had received notifications from organisers and would provide security and guidance during the demonstrations.

He urged protesters to remain peaceful and unarmed while warning that authorities would take action against individuals seeking to infiltrate demonstrations to engage in violence, looting or destruction of property.

Murkomen also disclosed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had launched investigations into reports that some individuals were allegedly mobilising and financing violent activities ahead of the protests.

“The Government will deal decisively, and in accordance with the law, with any individuals or groups seeking to exploit legitimate protests to cause chaos, engage in looting, destroy property, disrupt businesses, or commit any other criminal acts,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary further dismissed claims that the government was working with criminal gangs to disrupt demonstrations, maintaining that law enforcement officers had been instructed to deal firmly with criminal elements regardless of their affiliations.

The June 25 commemorations come amid lingering public anger over the deaths and injuries recorded during last year’s protests, despite ongoing compensation efforts by the government. Authorities have so far paid Sh448.7 million to 348 beneficiaries, including Sh3 million each to the families of 115 people who lost their lives during the demonstrations.

Civil society organisations had planned memorial activities and vigils across the country to honour those killed during the protests, while security agencies maintained heightened vigilance in anticipation of large crowds.