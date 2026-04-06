George Springer Siblings: Meet Nicole and Lena Springer

George Springer is a professional baseball outfielder and designated hitter currently playing for the Toronto Blue Jays in Major League Baseball.

Born George Chelston Springer III on September 19, 1989, in New Britain, Connecticut, he stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Springer grew up in a highly athletic family in Connecticut, attending Avon Old Farms School before starring at the University of Connecticut, where he earned Big East Conference Player of the Year honors and First Team All-American recognition.

Selected by the Houston Astros with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, Springer is known for his powerful bat, speed on the basepaths, elite defense in the outfield, and clutch performances in high-stakes situations.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

George was raised in New Britain, Connecticut, alongside his two younger sisters, Nicole and Lena, in a close-knit and intensely competitive athletic family.

Nicole Springer played college softball at Central Connecticut State University and has gone on to coach at Southern Connecticut State University.

Lena Springer played Division I softball at Ohio State University.

Both sisters followed family athletic traditions, with their mother Laura having been a competitive gymnast and their father and grandfather also excelling in sports.

Career

Springer’s professional career began after his standout college performance at UConn.

He made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2014 and quickly established himself as a key contributor, earning American League Rookie of the Month honors in May of that year.

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Over seven seasons with the Astros, Springer helped transform the franchise from a rebuilding team into a powerhouse, showcasing his blend of power, speed, and Gold Glove-caliber defense in right and center field.

In 2021, he signed a six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he has continued to produce as both an outfielder and designated hitter.

Known for his ability to hit for both average and power while stealing bases, Springer has been a consistent run producer and leader in the clubhouse.

His postseason heroics are particularly notable, highlighted by memorable moments that have propelled his teams deep into October play.

Off the field, Springer is married to Charlise Castro, a former college softball player, and they have two children, including a son named George Chelston Springer IV.

Accolades

Springer has been selected to four All-Star Games, representing the American League in 2017, 2018, and 2019 with the Astros and again in 2022 with the Blue Jays.

He won the World Series Most Valuable Player Award in 2017 after leading the Astros to their first championship, a year in which he also captured a Silver Slugger Award.

He has earned three Silver Slugger Awards in total (2017, 2019, and 2025), recognizing his offensive excellence.

Additional achievements include multiple Player of the Week honors and strong showings in MVP voting across several seasons.

In the 2017 World Series, he set a record with five home runs, tying for the most in a single Fall Classic.