Gerald Wilkins Siblings: All About Dominique Wilkins

Gerald Bernard Wilkins, born on September 11, 1963, in Atlanta, Georgia, is a retired American professional basketball player who made his mark as a versatile shooting guard and small forward in the National Basketball Association.

Standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall, Wilkins carved out a solid 13-season career known for his athleticism, defensive prowess, and reliable scoring.

He attended Moberly Area Community College before transferring to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he honed his skills as a prolific scorer.

Drafted in the second round of the 1985 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, Wilkins emerged as a key contributor during the team’s competitive years in the late 1980s, often serving as the second-leading scorer behind franchise cornerstone Patrick Ewing.

Beyond the court, Wilkins has been part of a basketball dynasty, fathering son Damien Wilkins, who also enjoyed a decade-long NBA tenure.

Siblings

Gerald grew up as the youngest of eight siblings in a family with deep roots in Atlanta and ties to military service through their father, John Wilkins, a U.S. Army sergeant.

Among his siblings, the most prominent is his older brother Dominique Wilkins, born on January 12, 1960, just three years earlier.

Dominique, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and nine-time NBA All-Star, became synonymous with high-flying dunks and scoring explosions during his storied career, primarily with the Atlanta Hawks.

The brothers shared a competitive bond, facing off frequently in NBA matchups during their primes and even reuniting as teammates on the Orlando Magic in the 1999-2000 season, though both were in the twilight of their careers and saw limited action.

Other siblings include Patricia Dangerfield, Cheryl Wilkins, and Robert Wilkins, though details on the full family remain private.

Career

Wilkins’ professional journey began when the New York Knicks selected him 47th overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, a move that quickly paid dividends.

He debuted in the 1985-86 season, gradually earning minutes as a defensive specialist and perimeter scorer.

By the late 1980s, Wilkins had blossomed into a cornerstone of the Knicks’ lineup under coach Pat Riley, averaging double-digit points while providing tenacious on-ball defense that earned him the nickname “Jordan Stopper” for his efforts against Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan.

In the 1990-91 season, he peaked with career averages of 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, showcasing his explosive drives and mid-range efficiency.

After leaving New York as a free agent following the 1991-92 campaign, Wilkins joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1992, where he complemented a talented core featuring Mark Price, Larry Nance, and Brad Daugherty.

The Cavaliers hoped he would be the missing piece to topple Jordan’s Bulls, but they fell in a playoff sweep in 1993.

Injuries began to mount, including a ruptured Achilles tendon in the 1994-95 season that sidelined him for nearly a full year.

Picked up by the expansion Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1995 expansion draft, Wilkins appeared in just 28 games amid ongoing recovery.

He rebounded by signing with the Orlando Magic in 1996 as a free agent, transitioning into a valuable sixth man role.

Over three seasons with Orlando, he provided veteran leadership and scoring off the bench, signing a three-year, seven-million-dollar deal in 1999 before retiring at age 36 after the 1999-2000 season.

Across 900 regular-season games, Wilkins tallied 11,736 points, 2,697 assists, 2,646 rebounds, and 907 steals, solidifying his reputation as a gritty, underappreciated wing.

Accolades

In the NBA, Wilkins was named Player of the Week on March 3, 1991, during a scorching stretch with the Knicks in which he averaged 28.3 points over three games.

Wilkins also showcased his athleticism by competing in the 1986 and 1987 NBA Slam Dunk Contests, finishing fourth in 1986 and tying for seventh in 1987.

His defensive tenacity earned him informal acclaim as one of the league’s top perimeter stoppers.

At the collegiate level, Wilkins thrived at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he was a two-time All-Southern Conference selection.

He earned first-team honors as a senior in 1985 when he led the Mocs with 21.0 points per game.

That same year, he received Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American recognition and helped guide Chattanooga to the National Invitation Tournament, following an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1983.

He scored 1,449 career points, the second-most in the program’s Division I era, and made the Southern Conference All-Tournament team twice.

Post-retirement, Wilkins’ legacy has been recognized through inductions into the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame in 2022 and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991.