Gerard Salonga Siblings: Shiela, Lea and Jeff Salonga

Gerard Imutan Salonga is a renowned Filipino conductor, composer, and arranger celebrated for his versatile work across classical music, film scores, and popular music genres.

Born on October 11, 1973, in Manila, Philippines, he grew up in a musically gifted family.

From an early age, he displayed exceptional talent, beginning piano studies at five and making his first recording appearance alongside his sister on her debut album Small Voice in 1981.

He is widely recognized as the younger brother of international singing sensation Lea Salonga, yet he has forged a distinguished career in his own right.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Gerard has three siblings, namely Shiela Salonga, Lea Salonga and Jeff Salonga.

Lea is a Tony Award-winning actress and singer famous for her roles in Miss Saigon and as the singing voice of Disney princesses such as Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan.

Lea, born in 1971, is approximately two and a half years older than Gerard.

The two share a close bond shaped by their shared upbringing in a supportive, music-centered household led by their devoted mother, Maria Ligaya Alcantara Imutan, following their parents’ separation.

Career

Salonga’s professional journey began in his youth, accompanying his sister and developing his skills in arrangement and performance.

After studying at the University of the Philippines, where he graduated summa cum laude, he gained international experience, including a stint as an orchestrator at Sony Pictures.

Upon returning to the Philippines, he quickly established himself as a leading figure in musical theater and orchestral conducting.

He served as music director for numerous productions and concerts, often collaborating with top Filipino artists.

In 2012, he became the music director and principal conductor of FILharmoniKA, and he has held prominent roles such as resident conductor of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra since 2019.

His work extends to conducting symphony orchestras, scoring for films, and arranging for popular music events.

Throughout his career, he has maintained a strong connection to Philippine arts while achieving recognition on regional and global stages.

Accolades

Salonga is a four-time recipient of the Aliw Award for Best Musical Director and was inducted into the Aliw Awards Hall of Fame in 2009, honoring his excellence in musical direction for theater productions.

He has also received the Awit Award for Best Arrangement in the recording industry.

In Philippine musical theater, he won the Gawad Buhay Award for Outstanding Musical Direction twice, specifically for his work on the Manila productions of West Side Story and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In 2012, he was named one of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) of the Philippines, a prestigious national honor recognizing Filipinos under 40 for exceptional achievements and societal impact.