German National Drowns in Swimming Pool in Diani

A German national drowned in a swimming pool he was playing in the Diani area, Kwale County.

The lifeless body of Peter Willy, 80 was found in the swimming pool of Jacaranda Indian Ocean Hotel on October 8 in the evening.

He was a tourist visiting the country.

A resident at the facility spotted it and raided the alarm before he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to Pandia Hospital in Mombasa for preservation and autopsy.

Police visited the pool as part of the probe into the incident. The team handling the case said they had interrogated attendants who were on duty when the incident happened.

Elsewhere in Yatta, Machakos County, a nine-year-old boy who is a grade four pupil at Mount Olive Primary School drowned in a fish pond within their compound.

The boy’s mother said she found him drowned after he tried fishing. The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy.

In Khayega, Kakamega County, the body of an unknown male adult was found floating on river Yala. Police officers visited the scene and found the body retrieved by the area community leaders.

The body which had marks on the hands believed to have been mutilated was moved to Kakamega County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.

Police want those whose kin and friends are missing to visit the facility for identification.

It is also suspected the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the river.

An investigation into the discovery is ongoing. River Yala is famous for being a dumping site for people killed elsewhere.