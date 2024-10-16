Giancarlo Stanton Siblings: Meet Kyrice Valivia and Egidio Carlos Moacir Garay Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is an American professional baseball player.

He serves as a designated hitter and outfielder for the New York Yankees and previously played for the Florida/Miami Marlins.

Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds, Stanton is known for his powerful hitting, leading MLB with 59 home runs in 2017 and winning the National League MVP that year.

He has a career total of over 400 home runs and is a five-time All-Star.

Siblings

Giancarlo has two siblings, an older brother named Egidio Carlos Moacir Garay Stanton and an older sister named Kyrice Valivia Stanton.

He was raised in Tujunga, Los Angeles, after his parents divorced when he was eight years old.

Career

Stanton began his baseball journey when he was drafted by the Florida Marlins in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

After being selected, he quickly advanced through the Marlins’ minor league system, where he showcased his exceptional power and hitting ability.

His significant impact in the 2009 season, where he hit .299 with 18 home runs in Double-A, set the stage for his future success.

Stanton made his Major League Baseball debut on June 8, 2010, at just 20 years old, and quickly became known for his impressive power and athleticism.

Stanton had several breakout seasons during his time with the Marlins.

In 2012, he hit 37 home runs, leading the team and earning his first All-Star selection.

His performance peaked in 2017 when he won the National League MVP award after hitting a league-leading 59 home runs, solidifying his status as one of the premier power hitters in baseball.

In November 2014, Stanton signed a historic 13-year, $325 million contract with the Miami Marlins, which was the largest contract in North American sports history at that time.

In December 2017, Stanton was traded to the New York Yankees, a move that generated significant excitement among fans and media alike.

This trade paired him with other star players such as Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez, creating a formidable lineup for the Yankees.

Known for his incredible power, Stanton has consistently ranked among the league leaders in home runs throughout his career.

His ability to hit the ball long distances has made him one of the most feared hitters in baseball.

His combination of bat speed and physical strength allows him to generate tremendous power from both sides of the plate.

While primarily recognized for his hitting prowess, Stanton has also been an effective outfielder.

His arm strength and speed have contributed to his defensive capabilities over the years.

Awards and accolades

Stanton has received numerous accolades throughout his baseball career, highlighting his exceptional talent and performance.

He was named the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2017 after leading MLB with 59 home runs, 132 RBIs, and a slugging percentage of .631.

Stanton is a five-time MLB All-Star and has won the Hank Aaron Award twice, recognizing him as one of the top offensive players in the league.

Additionally, he has earned the Silver Slugger Award twice for his outstanding hitting.

In 2014, he received the Players Choice Award as the NL’s Outstanding Player.

His achievements also include being named NL Player of the Week multiple times and winning the Home Run Derby in 2016.

Stanton’s impressive records and consistent performance have solidified his status as one of baseball’s premier power hitters.