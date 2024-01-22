Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Net Worth

Giannis Antetokounmpo, affectionately known as “the Greek freak,” boasts a colossal net worth of $70 million, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. His annual salary, a staggering $45 million, underscores his immense impact on and off the basketball court.

Early Life

Born as Giannis Adetokunbo in Athens, Greece, to Nigerian immigrants Charles and Veronica, Giannis faced financial challenges in his early years. To support his family, he and his brother Thanasis peddled goods on the streets. Despite being stateless for the first 18 years of his life due to a lack of Greek citizenship, Giannis’s basketball prowess eventually opened doors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Career

Giannis embarked on his NBA journey in 2013 when the Milwaukee Bucks selected him 15th overall. Aged just 18 during his debut, he quickly made a mark, earning a spot on the 2013-14 NBA All-Rookie second team. Noteworthy achievements followed, including becoming the first NBA player to rank in the top 20 in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals in a regular season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Contracts and Salary

Beyond the court, Giannis secured lucrative deals, including a “long-term” endorsement contract with Nike in November 2017. His earnings skyrocketed, reaching $35 million between June 2017 and June 2018 and $43 million between June 2018 and June 2019, with at least $10 million annually from endorsements.

In September 2016, Giannis inked a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Bucks, setting the stage for his financial ascent. In December 2020, he signed a historic five-year, $228 million contract extension, making it the largest in NBA history at that time, with an average annual salary of $45 million.

Bucks All-Star

Giannis’s tenure with the Bucks witnessed remarkable success, marked by accolades such as multiple Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors and a career-high 52 points in March. His leadership propelled the Bucks to a 60-22 season in 2018-19, securing the 2019 NBA MVP title. He repeated this feat in the subsequent year, cementing his status as a basketball icon.

NBA Championship

The pinnacle of Giannis’s career came in 2021 when he led the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years. His outstanding performance in the NBA Finals earned him the unanimous NBA Finals MVP title, solidifying his place among basketball greats.

Greek National Team Representation

Giannis’s impact extends beyond the NBA as a key player for the Greek national team. From EuroBasket to the FIBA Basketball World Cup, he proudly represents Greece on the international stage, showcasing his skills and dedication.

Personal Life

Off the court, Giannis embraces family life with girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger and their son, Liam Charles. The Antetokounmpo family actively engages in philanthropy, exemplified by their donation of 20,000 masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Athens and Zografou, Greece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Net Worth

Giannis Antetokounmpo net worth of $70 million mirrors the heights of his extraordinary career and the impact he makes both locally and globally.