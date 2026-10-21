Gigiri Detectives Arrest Suspect Captured in Viral Video Attacking, Robbing Man in Parklands

Detectives from Gigiri have arrested a suspect captured in a viral video showing him and his accomplices violently attacking and robbing a member of the public in Parklands, Nairobi.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Obed Makori, who was arrested along the Northern Bypass after detectives pursued intelligence linking him to the robbery.

During the incident, the suspect reportedly dropped a firearm, which was recovered by police and secured as an exhibit.

Makori had remained at large following the incident until detectives tracked him down in the latest operation.

He is in custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing additional leads to identify, trace and apprehend his accomplices, who remain at large.