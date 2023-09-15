Gillie Da Kid’s Noteworthy Net Worth: Unveiling The Wealth Of A Multifaceted Artist

Gillie Da Kid, a versatile American artist renowned for his roles as a rapper, actor, and podcast host, boasts a commendable net worth estimated at $5 million.

His multifaceted career has spanned various facets of the entertainment industry, earning him recognition and financial success.

The Genesis of Gillie Da Kid’s Career

Gillie Da Kid, originally named Nasir Fard, entered this world on July 31, 1984, in the vibrant city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His educational journey led him to Ben Franklin High School, followed by a pursuit of a business major at Cabrini College.

Notably, da Kid showcased his athletic prowess in college, engaging in both basketball and track activities.

Major Figgas

In 1999, Gillie Da Kid embarked on a significant musical journey, co-founding the hip hop group Major Figgas alongside his cousin Wallo and close friend Ab Liva.

This pioneering ensemble would go on to incorporate other talented members, including Dutch, Ressy Rolx, Bump J, Spade-O, and Bianca. Major Figgas initially released a series of underground tapes that resonated with Philadelphia audiences.

The group’s magnum opus, “Figgas 4 Life,” was independently launched and later expanded after securing a deal with RuffNation Records in 2000. This sole studio album achieved notable success, peaking at number 115 on the Billboard 200 chart and claiming the 29th spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The lead single, “Yeah That’s Us,” further cemented Major Figgas’ presence by ascending to the second spot on the Hot Rap Songs chart. Nevertheless, the group decided to disband in 2001.

A Solo Artistic Odyssey

Following his tenure with Major Figgas, Gillie Da Kid embarked on a solo career by signing with the prominent Cash Money Records, headquartered in New Orleans. While affiliated with the label, certain publishing issues hindered the release of his work, leading to his alleged role as a ghostwriter for the label. Subsequently, Da Kid transitioned to Babygrande Records, where he made his mark with the 2007 mixtape “The Best of the GDK Mixtapes.”

His career trajectory reached new heights with the hit single “Get Down on the Ground,” which later received a cover by Soulja Boy. Over the years, Gillie Da Kid has released albums like “King of Philly” and “I Am Philly.”

Following his tenure at Babygrande Records, he inked a deal with Relumae Records, leading to the release of albums like “Welcome to Gilladelphia” and “Million Dollars Worth of Game.”

Collaborations and Artistic Contributions

Gillie Da Kid’s journey has been punctuated by collaborations with numerous artists. Notably, in 2000, he contributed to the hip hop compilation album “Off da Chain Volume 1.”

His featured guest appearances extended to projects such as the Boo & Gotti album “Perfect Timing.” Over the years, Da Kid has worked alongside artists like Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, MC Serch, Pusha T, and Lil Wayne, adding depth and diversity to his artistic repertoire.

Gillie Da Kid Acting Ventures

Beyond the realms of music, Gillie Da Kid has ventured into the world of acting, leaving his mark on both the big and small screens.

His filmography includes roles in productions like the fantasy thriller “King of the Avenue” (2010), “The Wrath of Cain,” and the action crime film “Force of Execution” (2013), featuring luminaries like Steven Seagal, Danny Trejo, and Ving Rhames.

His presence also extended to the television realm, with multiple appearances on the series “Chase Street” between 2017 and 2020, as well as a role in the television film “The Probe.”

Podcasting Pursuits

In 2019, Gillie Da Kid, in collaboration with his cousin Wallo, ventured into the dynamic world of podcasting. Together, they launched “The Million Dollaz Worth of Game Show,” a platform that delves into a wide array of topics spanning social media, reality television, music, comedy, and engaging discussions with diverse guests.

Gillie Da Kid Net Worth

Gillie Da Kid net worth is $5 million.

Gillie Da Kid Personal Life

Gillie Da Kid’s personal life includes a union with Gene, a proficient makeup artist, resulting in two talented sons.

Both sons have carved their paths in the music industry under the stage names YNG Cheese and TR3Y Seven7, culminating in the release of their collaborative album “Macc N Cheese” in 2021. Gillie Da Kid’s family continues to be a source of inspiration and artistic creativity in his multifaceted journey.

