Girl drowns after slipping into river in Murang’a 

Police are investigating an incident where a 17-year-old girl was found dead after she drowned in a river in Kambiti area, Murang’a County.

Police said the incident happened on Friday in Masiana river as she was fetching firewood with her friends. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Ndigwa, Madianyi, Rarieda, Siaya County, a fisherman aged 18 drowned as he was busy fishing in Gudwa beach of Lake Victoria.

Police said the incident happened Friday and the body had not been retrieved on Saturday with efforts to trace it ongoing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an electrocution incident that happened in Ainamoi, Kericho County.

Police said one Evans Kipkurui, 18 was harvesting avocado fruits using a fresh bamboo stick at a homestead when he touched a live Kenya Power and Lighting cable.

The cable passes near the avocado trees. He was electrocuted and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures. Police and Kenya Power officials visited the scene as part of the probe into the death on Friday.

In Nangili, Kakamega County, one Silvia Nekesa was electrocuted as she aired clothes at a clothes line on Saturday.

The woman had been hired for house chores and was airing clothes when the incident happened.

Police and Kenya Power officials said the clothes line had been connected to a live wire through a metallic pole which had a security bulb hanging there and which caused the electrocution. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations. And a police officer who was on leave was found dead in his house in Kapenguria, West Pokot County.

Corporal Ezekiel Kerisa, 57 was on leave when he died on November 28, police said. He was attached to the Yamumbi police station in Eldoret. His son told police the officer was found unresponsive in bed. Police said the officer had been sickly.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.