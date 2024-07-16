Giuliana Rancic Siblings: Get to Know Monica and Pasquale DePandi

Giuliana Rancic is an Italian-American entertainment reporter and television personality.

She is a former co-anchor of E! News and has since transitioned to a role with the Home Shopping Network (HSN), where she launched her own home decor line, G by Giuliana Home.

Giuliana was born in Naples, Italy and immigrated to the United States with her family at age seven.

She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree from American University.

Giuliana has had a successful career in entertainment journalism, including hosting E! News and appearing on various red carpets.

In addition to her media work, she has also launched several business ventures, including a restaurant partnership called RPM Italian and a clothing line called G by Giuliana.

Rancic left her role at E! in 2021 and has since transitioned to a more relaxed lifestyle, focusing on her home decor line and spending more time with her family..

Siblings

Giuliana’e older brother, Pasquale DePandi, was born in Italy before the family immigrated to the United States.

He works as a real estate agent in Chicago and has appeared alongside Giuliana on some of her reality TV shows.

Giuliana’s younger sister, Monica DePandi, was also born in Italy before the family moved to the US.

Like her brother Pasquale, Monica works as a real estate agent in Chicago and has a close relationship with Giuliana, making appearances on her shows.

Both Pasquale and Monica have been supportive of Giuliana’s career in the entertainment industry.

Giuliana has credited her family’s support as being instrumental in helping her through personal challenges, like her battle with breast cancer.

Career

Giuliana began her career in journalism, graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree from American University.

She started out as a reporter for a local news station in Chicago before landing a job at E! Entertainment Television in 2002.

At E!, Giuliana quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a co-anchor of E! News in 2005.

She became known for her red carpet coverage, interviewing celebrities at major awards shows and premieres.

Giuliana’s warm personality and ability to connect with stars made her a fan favorite.

In addition to her news anchor duties, she also branched out into other TV hosting roles.

Giuliana co-hosted Fashion Police alongside the legendary Joan Rivers from 2010 to 2015. She also hosted the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants for several years.

Her career took an interesting turn when she starred in the reality show Giuliana & Bill with her husband, entrepreneur Bill Rancic.

The show documented their personal life and struggles with fertility issues. This helped humanize Rancic and showed her fans a more vulnerable side.

Despite some controversies, such as her comments about Zendaya’s dreadlocks, Giuliana has maintained a successful media career.

In 2021, she left her full-time role at E! News to focus on her entrepreneurial ventures, including launching a home decor line called G by Giuliana Home on the Home Shopping Network (HSN).

Personal life

Giuliana and Bill met in 2006 when Giuliana interviewed Bill, who had just won the first season of The Apprentice.

The two hit it off and got engaged in December 2006 before tying the knot in September 2007.

Their relationship and marriage have been well-documented, as the couple starred in the reality show Giuliana & Bill, which aired from 2009 to 2014.

The show gave viewers an intimate look at their lives, including their struggles with fertility issues.

After years of trying to conceive, Giuliana was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. This added another challenge to their journey to start a family.

However, they persevered and ultimately welcomed their son, Edward “Duke” Rancic, via surrogate in August 2012.

The birth of Duke was an incredibly joyful moment for Giuliana and Bill, who had faced so many obstacles on the road to parenthood.

They have been very open about their gratitude and the special bond they share with their son.

Over the years, Giuliana and Bill have shared updates about Duke’s milestones and interests, showcasing their roles as devoted parents.

In 2019, Giuliana even hinted at the possibility of expanding their family further, demonstrating their continued commitment to one another and their desire to grow their family.

Giuliana’s husband Bill has been a constant source of support throughout her career and personal challenges.

Their relationship and family life have been an important part of Giuliana’s public persona, and they continue to navigate their lives together with love and resilience.