Anant Ambani Siblings: All About Akash and Isha Ambani

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, recently married Radhika Merchant in a grand four-day wedding celebration in Mumbai.

The wedding festivities were preceded by a series of extravagant pre-wedding events across the globe, featuring performances by renowned artists such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

Anant is actively involved in Reliance’s energy ventures and serves on the boards of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited.

He is known for his impressive weight loss transformation, having lost 108 kilos in 18 months through a strict diet and exercise regimen.

The Ambani wedding has been the talk of the town, with the family reportedly spending between 11-13 billion rupees ($132-156 million) on the celebrations.

Siblings

Anant has two siblings, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, who are also actively involved in the family business Reliance Industries.

Akash Ambani, the eldest, is the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and is leading innovative projects leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

He married Shloka Mehta in 2019 in a grand ceremony that featured a performance by Coldplay.

Isha Ambani, the only daughter, is a member of the board of various Reliance divisions.

She married Anand Piramal, son of billionaire Ajay Piramal, in 2018 in a lavish wedding that included a performance by Beyoncé.

Anant considers his siblings to be like advisors to him, with Akash being like Lord Ram and Isha as a mother-figure.

He sees himself as Hanuman and wants to follow their advice.

Profession

Anant has been actively involved in various businesses and ventures of the Reliance group, the conglomerate founded by his father Mukesh Ambani.

He serves on the boards of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited.

Also Read: Ireland Baldwin Siblings: A Closer Look at the Baldwin Siblings Squad

At Jio Platforms, Anant has been a director since 2020, providing strategic guidance and oversight for the company’s operations and growth.

Jio Platforms is the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries, offering 4G LTE network, broadband services, digital applications and more.

Anant was recently appointed as a director on the board of Reliance Retail in 2023. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer, operating a network of stores across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle segments.

In this role, Anant will contribute to the company’s expansion plans and digital transformation initiatives.

He also serves on the boards of Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited, Reliance’s newly formed subsidiaries focused on renewable energy projects.

This demonstrates his commitment to sustainability and clean energy, as Reliance aims to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035.

In addition to these roles, Anant is actively involved in Reliance’s petrochemicals and oil refining businesses as well.

He works closely with his father Mukesh Ambani and siblings Akash and Isha to drive the group’s overall strategy and growth, showcasing his acumen and potential to eventually take over the reins of the conglomerate from his father in the future.

Personal life

Anant recently married Radhika Merchant in a grand four-day wedding celebration in Mumbai.

The wedding festivities were preceded by a series of extravagant pre-wedding events across the globe, featuring performances by renowned artists such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

Radhika Merchant, 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical magnates Viren and Shaila Merchant.

The couple met through mutual acquaintances during a leisurely drive in 2017 and Anant proposed to Radhika at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan in 2022.

The Ambani wedding has been the talk of the town, with the family reportedly spending between 11-13 billion rupees ($132-156 million) on the celebrations.