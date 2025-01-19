Give young people opportunities, don’t incite them to violence, Ruto tells Uhuru

President William Ruto Sunday responded to his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent remarks regarding Gen Z activism.

On Friday, January 17, Uhuru urged the youth commonly known as Gen Z, including his daughter Ngina, to not just sit around, but instead to continue fighting for their rights.

The former president said many people have become afraid of defending what rightfully belongs to them.

“The problem with you is that you have become afraid, even you Ngina join the others because Gen Z is the story of the future. Fight for your rights and stop just sitting around while your hard-earned sacrifice is taken away. Fight until justice is served because nothing lasts forever,” Uhuru said.

In what was seen as a rejoinder, on January 19, Ruto indirectly dismissed Uhuru’s calls to the youth terming them as ‘inciteful.

The president said leaders inciting young Kenyans to cause mayhem are responsible for the country’s slow progress.

According to Ruto, responsible leaders should encourage them to take advantage of the opportunities their government provides rather than incite them.

“These young people of Kenya don’t need violence, they don’t need confrontation. They want opportunities, jobs to engage in business [and] that is what we should be doing as leaders instead of inciting them to violence, destruction and many things that will not solve their problem and the problem in the country,” Ruto said.

He implored political leaders to desist from inciting youthful Kenyans to violence and instead provide better opportunities for them.

Ruto maintained that he is focused on providing more avenues for job creation and employment opportunities, urging the youth to enroll in the already available programmes.

“There are opportunities in labour migration, ICT hubs, housing, and agriculture. So plan yourself accordingly with these opportunities and your life will progress,” he noted.

He dismissed censures from his political nemesis, asserting that he will now tire from working on transforming the country.

“Do not worry about those hurling insults because they do not have an alternative plan. But Kenya will move forward. You can take that assurance from me,” he said.

This comes amid political tensions in the nation as Ruto has been bashed by his critics, among them his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, over what they term as frail leadership.

Ruto has maintained that his critics will not stop him from ensuring that his legacy projects succeed.