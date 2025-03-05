Uhuru-Raila secret meeting in Watamu sparks speculations 

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s private meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2 Watamu, Kilifi on Monday triggered mixed reactions.

This also among others raised questions about the fate of the planned cooperation between Raila and President William Ruto.

A viral photo circulating on social media shows Uhuru walking alongside Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro.

In another image, the county boss is seen conversing with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Uhuru’s close ally, David Murathe.

While details of the meeting remain undisclosed, political observers believe the discussions revolved around Raila’s anticipated handshake with Ruto, which would mark a significant political realignment between the former rivals.

Could the former president be seeking inclusion in the pact, or was he urging Raila to rethink his alliance with Ruto before it deepens?

In the past week, Raila has visited the Nyanza and Coast regions as part of what he calls a consultation mission, seeking public views on whether to solidify or abandon his cooperation with President Ruto.

He will continue with the consultations to Nairobi, western and northern parts of the country.

He is expected to make a public announcement in the coming weeks, officials say.