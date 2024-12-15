Gladys Shollei, Alex Tolgos Among State Officials EACC Wants Prosecuted Over Graft

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recommended the prosecution of 47 public officials implicated in corruption cases involving Sh2.1 billion.

The files have been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and potential action.

Among those named is National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei, who faces accusations linked to her tenure as Judiciary Registrar.

She is alleged to have been involved in the irregular procurement of a Chief Justice’s residence valued at Sh310 million.

According to EACC, the process lacked proper planning and constituted abuse of office.

Despite the significant expenditure, the residence remains unoccupied.

Shollei and her then-deputy are recommended for prosecution, raising concerns about accountability in the Judiciary during her tenure.

Former Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamoud is also on the list, facing allegations of tender irregularities amounting to Sh1.2 billion.

The accusations extend to his wife, daughter, an aide, and directors of 12 companies linked to them.

EACC reports that payments to these companies were made without supporting documentation, signaling potential financial misconduct during Mohamoud’s administration.

Additionally, former Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos is accused of involvement in irregular tenders worth Sh1.8 million.

The case concerns the procurement of petroleum products from Cobcom Petroleum Limited, a company reportedly tied to Tolgos and his associates.

EACC claims that the tendering process was manipulated to favor the company, breaching public procurement laws.

In a separate investigation, three senior accountants under the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and their spouses are accused of unlawfully acquiring property worth Sh274 million through corrupt tendering processes.

While the ODPP has yet to act on 16 of the 47 cases, including those involving Shollei, Mohamoud, and Tolgos, 22 files have been returned for further investigation, and four have been rejected.

The EACC’s recommendations highlight ongoing challenges in addressing corruption and ensuring accountability among public officials.