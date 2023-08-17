Global Outage Hits Messaging Giant Slack, Disrupting Business Communications

Messaging platform Slack is currently experiencing widespread outages, disrupting communication for thousands of users across the globe.

The issues emerged around 12:30 pm, affecting both the app and website, preventing individuals from connecting with colleagues, potential clients, and other businesses.

Slack, which has become a fundamental tool for numerous companies, particularly within the business world, is utilized by approximately 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies.

The platform facilitates seamless communication and collaboration, allowing users to connect within their organizations and beyond, making it a cornerstone of modern professional communication.

While the exact cause of the outage remains unknown, Slack has acknowledged the problem on its status dashboard, citing an ‘incident’ related to user login.

Launched in 2014, Slack has steadily gained prominence as a leading professional messaging platform, fostering efficient communication and collaboration among users.

The platform currently boasts over 20 million active users as of 2023, with a substantial surge in user adoption seen in 2020. It has gained popularity among major corporations like Goldman Sachs, Comcast Grubhub, and others, which collectively generate more than $3 billion in revenue.

The impact of the outage is noticeable across various regions, including the US, UK, Canada, Asia, and South America, where users are facing difficulties with loading channels, threads, and sending messages.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with users sharing their experiences and reactions, with some users finding humor in the situation, referring to the unexpected downtime as a welcomed “blackout.”

This is the second outage experienced by the messaging platform in just a single month. A similar incident occurred in July, causing the app to crash.

Despite these challenges, Slack remains a crucial communication tool for businesses and professionals worldwide, underlining its importance in the modern workplace.

