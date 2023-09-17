Global Poll Reveals Overwhelming Public Support For Solar Energy Over Fossil Fuels

A comprehensive global poll conducted by Glocalities in partnership with advocacy groups Global Citizen and The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative has unveiled remarkable public support for solar energy, with over two-thirds of the world’s population favoring it.

The poll, based on interviews with more than 21,000 people across 21 countries between January and June, provides insights into global attitudes towards various energy sources.

Solar power emerged as the most popular energy source, garnering a significant 68% of public support, followed by wind energy at 54%, hydropower at 35%, and nuclear energy at 24%. In stark contrast, only 14% of respondents expressed a preference for fossil fuels.

The surveyed countries included Australia, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States.

The poll’s findings align with earlier surveys, showcasing robust backing for renewables in Europe and the United States.

The European Union’s Eurobarometer in May-June found that a resounding 85% of Europeans support substantial investments in renewable energies like wind and solar power.

A Pew Research Center poll from early 2022, conducted before a global surge in energy prices prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, revealed that 69% of U.S. adults prioritize the development of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar over expanding oil, coal, and natural gas production, down from 79% two years prior.

Despite this widespread public support for renewables, fossil fuels still dominated global energy consumption in 2022, accounting for a substantial 77%, as noted by Michael Sheldrick, Co-Founder and Chief Policy, Impact, and Government Affairs Officer at Global Citizen. He emphasized the existence of a “production gap,” highlighting the paradox between strong public backing for renewable energy and the continued prevalence of fossil fuel production.

Sheldrick further pointed out that solar power emerges as the world’s preferred energy source across demographics and political affiliations, illustrating common ground where political agendas can align with the clear demands of citizens.

As global energy demand increased by 1% in the past year, record growth in renewables failed to diminish the dominance of fossil fuels, according to the most recent Statistical Review of World Energy report.

In light of the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 43% by 2030 from 2019 levels to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, this strong public preference for solar and renewable energy sources underscores the pressing need for global energy transition efforts.

