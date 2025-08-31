Gloves Off As KNH Boss Richard Lesiyampe Drops Samburu Governor Bid

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Dr. Richard Lesiyampe Leserian, has announced that he will not contest the Samburu gubernatorial race in 2027.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Lesiyampe said many of his supporters had already begun preparing for his bid following his unsuccessful attempt in 2022.

“After deep reflection and consultation with those I trust, I have made the decision not to vie for Samburu gubernatorial seat. Politics for me has never been about titles or positions, it has always been about service to the people and the values we hold dear,” he said.

He added that leadership is also about creating space for others to step up. “When you choose not to contest, you give others the chance to rise and that too is leadership. This is not the end of my service, it is simply the closing of one chapter, and the opening of another.”

Dr. Lesiyampe also wished all candidates eyeing the Samburu gubernatorial seat in 2027 well.

His announcement comes shortly after he was appointed acting CEO of KNH. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Dr. Lesiyampe was well suited to lead Kenya’s top referral hospital, describing him as a seasoned healthcare administrator.

“Dr Richard Lesiyampe brings vast experience to strengthen KNH’s governance, clinical, and administrative systems,” Duale said. “As the apex national referral facility, Kenyatta National Hospital plays a critical role in advancing health sector reforms and achieving Universal Health Coverage.”

Dr. Lesiyampe previously served as KNH CEO until June 2013, when he was appointed Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Environment. He later contested for Samburu Governor in 2022 but lost to the current governor, Jonathan Lati Lelelit. After the polls, he was appointed CEO of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).