Go slow on debauchery, freshers from Kisii warned ahead of joining campus

Newly admitted university students were Tuesday urged to avoid falling into the trap of excessive partying as they begin campus life.

At a function in Nyabisia, in Masige West, various leaders warned the freshers that the excitement of newfound freedom in high institutions of learning can tempt them into destructive habits thus derailing their academic goals.

“University is a golden opportunity to shape your future, not a license for reckless living,” Masige West Ward Rep Jacob Bagaka said.

Already, he said there are many bright students who have wasted their potential through endless partying, peer pressure, and neglecting studies.

The Ward Rep was addressing dozens of students from the Ward who are scheduled to join various universities across the country.

Also at the function was Kisii University don Callen Nyamwange and Kisii School Principal Fred Mogaka.

The students were awarded Sh3 000 each for their shopping ahead of begining studies in campus.

Bagaka separately encouraged the students to prioritise discipline, time management, and positive friendships, adding that campus life should be used to build skills, networks, and character for life after graduation.

Prof Callen Nyamwange weighed in urging the students to maintain integrity and avoid seeking special favours from lecturers in exchange for marks or other benefits.

She vouched for hard work, discipline, and respect for academic procedures, warning that shortcuts could ruin their careers.

She encouraged students to focus on building their skills and reputation through honest effort.

“University is where you shape your destiny. Avoid drugs, avoid bad company, and you will graduate with pride and open doors for your future,” she said.

Mogaka urged parents to maintain regular communication with their children, visit them where possible, and provide moral support to help them remain focused on their studies.

“Parental responsibility does not end at admission. Even in campus, young people need direction and accountability to stay on the right track,” he said.