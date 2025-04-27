Go slow on Matiang’i, UDA party leaders tell the Gusii region

United Demcratic Alliance functionaries Sunday called on the Gusii community urging them to go slow on former Interior CS Fred Matiangi and his reported bid for presidency.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro described Matiangi as a coward and not ready for any major seat in the country.

Sudi also alleged that former Interior Cabinet Secretary’s credibility to run for presidency offices was already tainted adding that he has some questions to answer regarding shadowy dealings he had with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Leave this man who comes from this area. He has not said what he wants and he knows what he did with Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Sudi.

Osoro said the Gusii community was not ready to stand with a coward.

“Some of us are hearing that he came but has been quite in his house since, nobody knows what he wants and ask our people to be very cautious with him,” he stated.

He told the residents to stick to the President William Ruto government saying they have more to reap from him than blindly supporting non-existent political projects.

“We support one that we are seeing not people perceived to vie ,” Osoro said.

For more than a year, Dr Matiang’i has kept a relatively low profile abroad, avoiding the limelight and making few public statements.

He returned to country to a low key reception at the airport last weekend.

His sudden reappearance, just over two years before the next General Election, has however fuelled talk of his political future.

Dr Matiang’i, who rose through the ranks of Kenyatta’s administration, has been praised for his tough stance on public service delivery and security.

He could emerge as a key challenger in a race expected to attract heavyweights such as Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga (if he decides to run) and other rising political figures.

Insiders say he plans to visit Kisii and Nyamira Friday this week.

Sudi separately said Ruto would not ditch the Gusii people in his quest to reach every county with development.

“We shall walk together and with everybody.Ruto came to power because of people like you,the mama mbogas,the bodabodas and the tailors,”said the Kapseret legislator.