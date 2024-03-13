Goons Attack Kikopey Police Post, Burn it Over Dead Man

A group of goons raided Kikopey police post along the Nakuru-Naivasha highway and torched part of the facility.

The group overwhelmed police who were on duty before they proceeded to attack the station on Tuesday March 12 night.

Police said they were protesting the death of a man in the area.

A postmortem report on the body of a suspect who had died while undergoing treatment at Gilgil Sub-county Hospital indicated that the man had died of strangulation and a head injury believed to have been inflicted by a blunt object.

The members of public through their own incitement believed that all these were occasioned by police officers from Kikopey Police Post.

This prompted the attack. Police deny involvement in the death of the man.

Police said a group came to the police post and assembled at the gate shouting and throwing stones aimlessly at the Inquiry office.

They then forcefully gained access to the police post compound by damaging the gate and continued pelting stones towards the office area and lit fire using old tyres hence burning property.

Police said the group burnt down three motorcycles, one empty gas cylinder, a camping bed, a police tyre, a security solar panel, electric meter box and damaged window panes.

The same group went to Nairobi -Nakuru Highway at Kikopey Trading Centre and attempted to burn some tyres along the highway, but reinforcements from Gilgil Police Station, Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) and Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Gilgil responded swiftly and calmed the situation.

Police say they are investigating the incident and are looking for the leaders of the group.

The investigators believe the group was incited to stage the attack. No officer was injured as those present retreated to protect the armory, witnesses said.