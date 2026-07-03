Goons attack Linda Mwananchi leaders after fiery Kisii rallies

What began as a high-energy political tour by the Linda Mwananchi movement in Kisii County ended in dramatic scenes on Friday after suspected goons attacked the opposition convoy with stones as it headed to Keroka.

The incident occurred at Keumbu shortly after the leaders had addressed a series of rallies across Kisii town, where they renewed calls for opposition unity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The convoy, which included former Chief Justice David Maraga, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and other opposition figures, was briefly forced to slow down as stones were hurled at several vehicles.

Supporters scampered for safety as the attackers attempted to disrupt the procession. No serious injuries were immediately reported, although some vehicles sustained damage during the chaos.

Security officers accompanying the convoy intervened and restored order, allowing the leaders to continue with their journey.

The attack came just hours after the opposition leaders had addressed enthusiastic crowds, accusing President William Ruto’s administration of failing to tackle the high cost of living, unemployment and alleged violations of constitutional rights.

Maraga, who publicly aligned himself with the Linda Mwananchi movement during the tour, urged Kenyans to unite in defending democracy and the rule of law, saying the country needed accountable leadership.

Earlier, while addressing supporters at the Monarch Hotel grounds in Mosocho, Maraga launched a scathing attack on the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing it of corruption, extrajudicial killings and widespread misuse of public resources.

“Wananchi have told us to unite and restore the country. That is why I am here. We have joined hands with Linda Mwananchi because Kenya deserves better,” he said.

Maraga warned that President Ruto’s re-election in 2027 would be disastrous for the country and urged opposition leaders to close ranks behind a single presidential candidate.

Although former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was absent from the rallies, he emerged as the preferred opposition figure, with several leaders openly calling for talks aimed at uniting behind one challenger.

Sifuna dismissed claims that Linda Mwananchi intended to field its own presidential candidate, insisting the movement would instead negotiate with Matiang’i and other opposition leaders.

“We will not be used to divide the opposition. We will engage Dr Matiang’i because what Kenyans want is one strong team to remove Ruto,” Sifuna said.

Orengo urged voters in Nyanza and Western Kenya to remain united as they had done in previous elections, saying opposition unity offered the best chance of capturing State House in 2027.

He also condemned alleged abductions, arbitrary arrests and political intimidation, while praising Maraga for joining the movement.

Sifuna further denounced the alleged use of hired goons to disrupt political meetings, arguing that political violence and corruption were driving away investors and weakening democratic institutions.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata called for increased funding for health and education, arguing that resources allocated to the Affordable Housing Programme should instead be redirected to expand free secondary education.

The rallies attracted several lawmakers, including Anthony Kibagendi, Obadiah Barongo, Clive Gisairo, Joshua Kimilu, Patrick Makau and Caroli Omondi, alongside former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo.

Despite the attempted disruption at Keumbu, the opposition leaders left Kisii projecting confidence that a united coalition is taking shape, setting the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely contested race for State House in 2027