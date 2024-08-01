Gordon Hayward Ends NBA Career After 14 Seasons

Gordon Hayward has retired from the NBA after 14 seasons, he announced on social media Thursday.

“Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball,” Hayward wrote. “It’s been an incredible ride and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined.”

A versatile forward, Hayward — the ninth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz — was an All-Star in 2017 with Utah before signing with the Boston Celtics as a free agent that summer. Hayward suffered a gruesome leg injury in his first game for Boston, an injury that cost him that season and saw him need another one to round back into form.

Last season, Hayward averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 51 games with the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder. He was traded to Oklahoma City midseason as part of a deal the Thunder hoped would help them in the playoffs. Hayward, however, didn’t score a point in seven playoff games.

Hayward, 34, finishes his NBA career having averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Hayward entered the NBA after a prolific college career at Butler in which he led the Bulldogs to the 2010 championship game against Duke. He attempted a half-court, buzzer-beating shot that would have given Butler the title but instead rimmed out.

Saying “there are too many people” to thank, Hayward thanked his parents and family, his agent Mark Bartelstein, coaches, teammates, trainers, doctors and friends for supporting him “through countless years and cities, helping me exceed my own expectations.”

“To all my fans: thank you for supporting me through the ups and downs,” he wrote. “I’ll always cherish the letters of encouragement and the moments we’ve shared around the world. You inspired me to always dream big and improve everyday — and for the young players up next, I challenge you to do the same!

“As I move to spend more time with my family as a father and husband, I look forward to new adventures and challenges, taking with me the lessons I’ve learned on the court that will guide me across my next chapters, both in business and in life.

“I can’t wait for what’s next!”

