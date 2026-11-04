Gospel DJ Moe fined Sh5000 over two traffic offenses

Gospel DJ Samuel Muraya, popularly known as DJ Moe has been fined Sh5,000 by a Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to two traffic offences.

Muraya appeared in court before senior principal Geoffrey Onsarigo on Wednesday, November 4, where he admitted to driving without valid third-party motor vehicle insurance and disobeying verbal instructions issued by a police officer in uniform.

According to the charge sheet, Muraya was arrested at around 8:55 am along Thika Road near Roasters in Nairobi County while driving a Jaguar registration number KCH 065T.

He was charged with driving the vehicle without valid third-party insurance cover, contrary to Section 4(1), as read with Section 4(2) of the Insurance (Motor Vehicle Third Party Risks) Act, Cap 405.

An alternative charge accused him of failing to display a valid insurance certificate, contrary to Section 9(1), as read with Section 17 of the same Act.

In the second count, Muraya was accused of disobeying verbal instructions from a police officer in uniform, contrary to Section 52(1)(a), as read with Section 52(2) of the Traffic Act, Cap 403.

The particulars state that he allegedly refused to drive the vehicle to the police station as directed by Corporal Chelimo, instead proceeding towards Thika.

The court fined him Sh3,000 on the first count and Sh2,000 on the second count.