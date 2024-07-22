Government Addresses Claims Of Maisha Number Election Rigging Plot

The government has addressed claims by the Civil Society of Kenya regarding issuing the Maisha number to adults, which some lobby groups allege is part of a scheme to rig the 2027 elections.

“The Maisha number has an expiry date. IDs are critical for voting, and this raises suspicion. It seems like a scheme to rig the 2027 elections,” lobby CEO said.

They demanded answers, pointing out that the new IDs are set to expire in 2032, coinciding with the end of President William Ruto’s second term if he is re-elected in 2027.

In response, PS Julius Bitok stated that the Maisha number complies with regional and international best practices for the standardization of personal registration documents, including the National ID.

He emphasized that it meets International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements for cross-border identification documents.

“The system enhances security features in the National ID card, making it difficult to forge or tamper with,” Bitok said.

He also noted that it introduces features enabling a digital version of the National ID.

The government revealed that the Maisha Number consolidates multiple existing databases into a single master national register, eliminating the need for multiple personal registration records.

“The introduction of the Maisha Card was preceded by at least 820 public and stakeholder engagements, including with civil society, religious leaders, the private sector, the media, and the public,” Bitok added.

Since its inception in 2023, the government has issued 972,630 cards. According to Bitok, there are 531,329 new applications and 441,301 duplicates.

The Maisha Card features a machine-readable microchip containing relevant security features and personal details. This microchip has a shelf life of up to ten years from the date of issuance.

Bitok clarified that the expiry date is unrelated to the general election, explaining that holders will need to renew their National ID every ten years.