Government Allocates Sh1.2 Billion Capitation Fee To Boost TVET Institutions

The government has disbursed a sum of Sh1.2 billion to Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions as capitation fees.

Principal Secretary Esther Thaara made the announcement on Wednesday, highlighting the positive impact this funding injection would have on the operations of TVET institutions across the country.

The release of funds follows the early disbursement of capitation fees for basic education, a commitment reiterated during the announcement of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results.

The government continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the education sector, recognizing the pivotal role that TVET institutions play in equipping students with practical skills for various industries.

The surge in student enrollment in TVET institutions has led to a reduction in funding per trainee, measured by the capitation grant.

Over the years, this funding has dwindled from Shh30,000 to as low as Sh17,000 per trainee annually.

Thaara emphasized that the release of Sh1.2 billion is a strategic move aimed at addressing this financial challenge and ensuring that TVET institutions can maintain and enhance the quality of education provided.

“With the focus being on enhancing accessibility and elevating the quality and relevance of TVET, the funds will be channeled into various initiatives. This includes providing assistance to individual trainees, a move designed to empower aspiring professionals in various fields,” stated Thaara.