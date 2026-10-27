Government Announces 299 Mentorship Jobs in 10 Counties

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has announced 299 job opportunities for mentors and mentor supervisors under the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the ministry said it was seeking to recruit 280 mentors and 19 mentor supervisors to work in various locations across 16 sub-counties in 10 counties.

The successful candidates will serve for 15 months on non-renewable contracts.

The counties set to benefit from the recruitment exercise are Baringo, Turkana, Kisumu, Migori, Makueni, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Wajir and Tana River.

Applicants seeking mentor positions must have at least a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of C-.

A diploma in social work, education, psychology or a related field will be an added advantage.

Candidates must also have experience working with young people or vulnerable populations and in poverty graduation programmes. They should demonstrate good interpersonal and communication skills, empathy, reliability and commitment.

The ministry further requires applicants to be positive role models with clean ethical records.

Applicants for mentor supervisor positions must hold a bachelor’s degree in social sciences, education, psychology or a related discipline.

They must have at least one year of experience in mentorship, youth programmes, community work or poverty graduation programmes.

Candidates should also have knowledge of safeguarding, Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI), and monitoring and evaluation (M&E). Experience working with diverse or vulnerable populations is also required.

Interested and qualified candidates are required to submit their applications online through the State Department’s website at www.socialprotection.go.ke.

The application deadline is November 17, 2026.