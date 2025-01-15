Government Drafts New Rules To Enhance School Transport Safety

National Transport and Safety Authority is developing new regulations aimed at improving safety for children using school transport.

The Draft Traffic (School Transport) Rules 2025 proposes several safety measures to address risks associated with school transportation.

One of the key provisions is the mandatory use of vehicle attendants in school transport vehicles to supervise and ensure the safety of students during transit.

Additionally, the rules propose the introduction of crossing guards to manage traffic at school entry and exit points and designated pedestrian crossings, ensuring a safer environment for schoolchildren.

Another proposed measure is the adoption of a “stop signal arm” on school buses. This device extends outward from the side of the bus to signal other motorists to stop when the bus is loading or unloading students.

“Pick-up and drop-off hours within school zones can be very dangerous for children, and measures must be taken to safeguard their safety,” NTSA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kenya has already implemented several guidelines to enhance the safety of children on school buses. These include requiring safety belts, fire extinguishers, and dual red-light indicators on all school transport vehicles.

The NTSA has also emphasized the importance of collaboration between school administrations and Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) in selecting qualified school bus drivers.

The authority recommends that adult supervision on school buses ensure passengers remain seated, use seat belts, and are escorted safely across roadways.

To bolster safety, NTSA has stepped up road compliance checks during school opening and closing periods.

The agency provides clear directives to drivers and public service vehicles (PSVs) on how to handle students during these transitions.