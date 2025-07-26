Government inducts 20,000 youth into Climate Worx programme

The government Saturday inducted 25,000 young people into its Climate Worx programme.

The move is a bold step to tackle urban climate challenges and youth unemployment.

The induction ceremony, held at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday, signaled a new phase in the nation’s urban climate response strategy — one that blends environmental clean-up with meaningful job creation.

The Climate Worx programme is a multi-agency initiative targeting polluted rivers, solid waste hotspots, and degraded urban spaces.

It aims to restore the environment while creating green jobs, particularly for youth, women, and graduates of the National Youth Service (NYS). The new recruits — drawn from various informal settlements and flood-prone urban areas — will be deployed to Climate Worx sites across the country.

These include high-impact zones such as Kibra, Dandora, and Lucky Summer, where earlier efforts have already begun to transform once-polluted landscapes through riverbank decontamination, improved drainage, and public space renewal.

Central to the programme is the ongoing rehabilitation of the 27-kilometre Nairobi River corridor. Designated a Special Planning Area (SPA) in March 2025, the corridor is undergoing a phased restoration aimed at reclaiming riverbanks and promoting ecological balance.

Officials at the launch emphasized that Climate Worx is not a flash-in-the-pan intervention but a long-term strategy.

The large-scale induction affirms the government’s continued commitment to creating meaningful employment opportunities for young people, while advancing environmental restoration and resilience.

As part of their onboarding, the youth will undergo structured training on key government programs, including the Social Health Authority (SHA), equipping them with knowledge and practical skills for national development.

The program not only engages young people in critical areas such as tree planting, river cleaning, and waste management, but also instills a culture of civic responsibility and patriotism.

This induction is part of the government’s broader plan to link youth employment to the national development agenda, with Climate WorX serving as a platform for job creation, skills training, and implementation of the country’s climate change response strategy.