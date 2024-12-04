Government Launches 1,236 Equalization Fund Projects In Marginalized Areas

The government has unveiled 1,236 development projects to be implemented in 1,424 marginalized areas across Kenya under the Equalization Fund.

These projects target 366 wards in 111 constituencies and 34 counties, guided by the Second Marginalization Policy of 2017 developed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

President William Ruto announced that the projects will include constructing 115 classrooms, drilling and equipping 117 boreholes for water provision, excavating 41 water pans, and building 176 health facilities, 53 of which will be fully equipped to serve the public.

“These projects, costing Ksh 8.1 billion, will provide essential services to over 6 million Kenyans living in marginalized areas,” President Ruto stated in a speech delivered on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of the 2024-2028 Equalization Fund Advisory Board Strategic Plan.

Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the Equalization Fund mirrors the Bottom-Up development approach, prioritizing marginalized regions.

“We cannot allow economic and social exclusion to persist in our society. My government is investing the necessary resources to ensure every Kenyan has access to essential services such as health, water, electricity, and roads,” he said.

The President also highlighted the slow operationalization of Article 204 of the Constitution, which established the Equalization Fund.

Despite challenges like litigation, he noted progress, including the completion of 265 out of 359 projects initiated under the First Marginalization Policy, benefiting over 9 million Kenyans in 14 counties.

Ruto urged Parliament to fast-track the enactment of legal instruments, such as the Equalization Fund Appropriation Acts, to accelerate the fund’s implementation.

He also called on the CRA, the National Treasury, government agencies, and marginalized communities to collaborate on a policy model that aligns with constitutional provisions and the aspirations of the Kenyan people.

“The fund’s mandate is to provide essential services in marginalized areas to bring their quality of life to the level enjoyed by other regions. This requires targeted and deliberate interventions,” he said.

The Equalization Fund, established under Article 204 of the Constitution, consists of 0.5% of all revenue collected by the national government annually, based on the most recent audited accounts approved by Parliament.

Since its inception, the fund has allocated Ksh 66.1 billion, with Ksh 12.4 billion spent under the First Marginalization Policy of 2013.

The remaining funds will be utilized in the Second and Third Policies, which aim to address disparities in basic services such as water, electricity, healthcare, and roads in marginalized regions.