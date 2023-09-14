Police Probe Death of Governor Lusaka’s Blogger After Suspected Suicide in Kitale

A family in Bungoma County is demanding justice in the mysterious death of their son.

The deceased, Ernest Wafula, who worked for Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka as a strategist communication ‘blogger’ died under unclear circumstances on Sunday September 10 morning.

This is after spending time with his fiancée in the neighboring Kitale town in Trans- Nzoia County.

It is alleged that Ernest, 30 jumped off from the balcony of the second floor of a building in Kitale town after battling depression for a long time.

According to police, the girlfriend reported that they were with Ernest in her rental house, where he had visited.

The woman said that Ernest then started behaving abnormally, stripped naked, ran berserk, and ran out of the house.

He then climbed over the balcony of the said building on the second floor and jumped onto the rooftop of an adjacent one.

Due to the weak roof he landed on the floor and died on the spot. Police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the mortuary.

The deceased’s father Hudson Wafula, said the death of Ernest did not result from jumping off the building saying that the family will not bury their son until justice is served.

They are also demanding the arrest of the lady who spent time with their son on the day he met his untimely death.

“Let them tell us the truth of the matter. My son cannot take away his own life,” he said.

He said the death of his son is a blow to the family as he was the breadwinner and he has left behind a young family that needs to be taken care of.

Christine Olando, the deceased’s wife called on the investigating agencies to swing into action and arrest her husband’s killers.

She told journalists the week the husband died he spent the whole week in the house but on Saturday he left as usual for work at Bungoma County government.

“My husband left the home on Saturday as usual, little did I know that it was the last time to see him alive,” she said.

She said that while in Kitale, the deceased was very active online and had conversations late hours.

“He kept on telling me online be calm I am coming home.”

She said on Sunday morning she received shocking information that her husband was no more.

Governor Lusaka led local leaders in mourning the death describing the deceased as a hardworking, dedicated, and vibrant youth whose input will be missed.

Police say they are investigating the death and will talk to witnesses for more.

