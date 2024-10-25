Government limits number of vehicles for CSs

The National Treasury has proposed to limit vehicles allocated to government officials as part of the measures to enhance value for money and realise economic austerity.

The proposals are included in the Government Transport Policy, 2024 drafted by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, that seeks to regulate the management of government transportation while on official duty.

The proposal says each Cabinet Secretary will be provided with two vehicles, whereas each Principal Secretary will be allocated one vehicle.

The vehicles shall not exceed 2,600 CC for saloon cars and 3,000 CC for 4×4 utility vehicles.

For heads of parastatals and Chief Executives of independent offices and commissions, as well as chairpersons of State corporations, they will be allocated a vehicle each.

Senior cadre officers will be facilitated from a pool of vehicles while commissioners of independent officers and members of parastatal boards will be required to seek reimbursement after using their private vehicles.

These vehicles will not exceed 2,400 CC for saloon cars and 3,000 CC for 4×4 utility vehicles.

At county level, each Governor will be allocated two vehicles, while their deputies will have a vehicle each.

All County Executive Committee Members and chief officers will be given one vehicle while senior cadre officers will be facilitated from a pool of vehicles.

Vehicles purchased for officers on Job Group R and above (senior officers who are eligible for Business Class air travel), High Court Judges and State Corporation CEOs will not exceed 2,000 CC for saloon cars and 2,900 CC for 4×4 utility vehicles.

“Passenger utility vehicles above 3,000 CC are not allowed in government except specialised vehicles and for security purposes,” the proposal read in part.

According to CS Mbadi, the government has been allocating billions of taxpayers’ money to purchase new fleets of vehicles.

The budgetary allocation increased from Sh8.6 billion in 2021 to Sh9.7 billion in 2022 and Sh14.3 billion in 2023.

He said Sh12.2 billion was budgeted for in the year 2023/24 to purchase and maintain new vehicles.

In the policy, the use of private number plates for government vehicles will be prohibited except for security vehicles.

Mbadi said any official seeking to use private plates on a government vehicle must seek approval from the Head of Public Service.