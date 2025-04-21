Becoming a veterinarian in South Africa is a rewarding path for those passionate about animal health and welfare. Vets are essential in ensuring the well-being of animals, from pets to livestock and wildlife. The journey requires a strong academic background, dedication to science, and a deep love for animals. Here is how to become a vet in South Africa.

Understand What a Vet Does

A veterinarian, or vet, is a medical professional who diagnoses and treats illnesses in animals. They also perform surgeries, offer preventative care, and may work in fields like animal nutrition, public health, or research. Vets often work in clinics, farms, zoos, or with conservation organizations. The work can be emotionally and physically demanding but is highly fulfilling for those who care deeply for animals.

Meet the Educational Requirements

To become a vet in South Africa, you must first complete a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) degree. This is a six-year program offered only at the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Science, located at the Onderstepoort campus. Admission is competitive and requires excellent grades in Mathematics, Physical Science, and Life Sciences at matric level.

To increase your chances of being accepted, aim for high marks—especially in Grade 11 and your National Senior Certificate. The university may also consider your National Benchmark Test (NBT) results during the selection process.

Apply for the BVSc Degree

Once you have completed matric with the required subjects and marks, you can apply for the BVSc degree at the University of Pretoria. Applications typically open early in the year for the following year’s intake. Be sure to submit all required documentation on time, including certified copies of your results and proof of identity.

Complete the Veterinary Science Degree

The BVSc program takes six years to complete. The first few years focus on theoretical subjects like animal anatomy, physiology, microbiology, and pathology. Later years involve practical training, including time spent in clinics and on farms. Students learn how to diagnose illnesses, perform surgeries, and manage animal care effectively.

Register with the SAVC

After graduating, you must register with the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) to legally practice as a vet. This registration ensures you are recognized as a qualified professional and adhere to the code of conduct required in the field.

Consider Specialization or Further Study

Some vets choose to specialize in areas like surgery, wildlife, dentistry, or laboratory animal medicine. These specializations often require further study or on-the-job experience. Others may move into research, teaching, or work for government or private companies in animal health.

