Government officials condemn opposition for promoting divisive politics

A section of Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, launched an attack on the opposition, accusing it of promoting hatred and tribalism ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an Economic Empowerment Forum in Thika Town Constituency, the leaders condemned what they described as dangerous rhetoric from opposition figures, particularly those allied with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“The narrative of ‘cousins’ politics is simply a repackaged form of tribalism,” said Duale.

“Recently it was about regions; now it’s about cousins. We say clearly—every Kenyan is a cousin, a brother, a sister. We are one nation.”

This was in reaction to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks of cousins in politics.

Kindiki echoed the concerns, warning that Kenya risks sliding back into ethnic divisions if such political talk is left unchecked.

“We must strongly reject leaders who spread tribal politics,” Kindiki declared. “It’s time we called out this rhetoric for what it is—divisive and retrogressive.”

The team defended their ongoing economic empowerment initiatives, dismissing criticism over the source of funding and alleged political motivations.

“Those mocking us for donating vehicles and resources should know this: we do it because we care about ordinary Kenyans, not because we have excess,” said National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot added, “When you were in office, you took public money and bought hotels. Kindiki is bringing development directly to the people.”

Prof. Kindiki was more direct in his criticism: “The failures of yesteryears—those who couldn’t govern—are now busy lecturing us. They speak of relationships and politics that have nothing to do with improving the lives of Kenyans.”

In Njoro, Nakuru County, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula led a separate empowerment event where he accused the opposition of stirring emotions to gain political mileage.

“The opposition is engaging in a calculated charm offensive,” Wetang’ula stated. “They are weaponizing voter anger and tribal hatred ahead of 2027. We must remain sober and vigilant at the ballot.”

Meanwhile, in Turbo Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, another Kenya Kwanza team led by President William Ruto’s close aide Farouk Kibet raised alarm over what they described as deliberate efforts to incite ethnic divisions.

“That tribalist is now calling himself a cousin,” Kibet told a church gathering. “He continues to prophesy violence—this is incitement, pure and simple.”

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe added, “If we do not stand firm and speak out, the nation will fall.”

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei also weighed in: “Some are now advocating for one term—yet they couldn’t even survive half a term in office.”

Some leaders have been questioning their source of money that they are dishing.