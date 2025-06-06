Government procures vaccines to beat shortages, PS Oluga says

At least 12 out of Kenya’s 47 counties have run out of essential vaccine stocks, the Ministry of Health has confirmed, raising concerns over the country’s immunization efforts amid ongoing global supply constraints.

The ministry revealed Friday that vaccine stock levels for key childhood immunizations have dwindled to critical lows, with just two weeks’ supply remaining for the BCG (Tuberculosis) and Polio vaccines, and a month’s supply left for the Rota Virus vaccine.

“The Ministry of Health remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of all Kenyans,” said Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga in the statement.

“We acknowledge the challenges currently facing vaccine stock levels and immunization efforts across the country.”

The ministry attributed the low stock levels to global vaccine supply bottlenecks that continue to affect several countries, including Kenya.

To address the situation, Dr. Oluga said the ministry is actively redistributing available vaccines in partnership with county governments.

“We appreciate the ongoing cooperation of County Governments and healthcare facilities in managing this situation,” he said.

Among the measures being taken is the clearance and distribution of new vaccine shipments.

Dr. Oluga confirmed that 3.2 million doses of the Polio vaccine are currently being cleared at the Port and are expected to be distributed by June 10, 2025.

Additionally, 3 million doses of the BCG vaccine are expected to arrive and be distributed by June 15, 2025.

Looking to the future, the ministry is also working on the establishment of a Strategic Vaccine Reserve in all 47 counties, a programme Dr. Oluga said will be “sustainably financed and efficiently operated.”

Despite the present challenges, the ministry reassured the public that no child would be left behind.

“No child will miss a single dose of any vaccine, thanks to the Zero-Dose Catch-Up Mechanism established and operational under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (ВЕTА),” Dr. Oluga affirmed.

The shortage had caused a crisis in the country.