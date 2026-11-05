Government Releases Sh97 Million to Compensate protests Victims Under Phase VII

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations has released Sh97 million under the seventh phase of its compensation programme targeting victims of human rights abuses.

Panel Chairperson Makau Mutua announced the disbursement in a statement, saying the latest phase covers both civilians and uniformed officers who suffered human rights violations, including during demonstrations and public protests.

Mutua said the Panel had processed claims involving different categories of harm as it continued efforts to compensate eligible victims and their beneficiaries.

“In Phase VII of the compensation program, the Panel has processed claims under various categories of harm. This phase covers both civilian victims and uniformed officers who suffered human rights violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests,” Mutua said.

He noted that the Panel was still receiving claims through various official channels and making progress in verifying and processing applications across different categories of harm.

The chairperson reaffirmed the Panel’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible victims receive compensation, urging those who had not submitted their applications to do so before the deadline.

“We restate that the Panel will cease receiving new claims for compensation on 14 November 2026. Victims who have not yet submitted their claims are urged to do so before the deadline,” he said.

Mutua emphasised that all applications would undergo strict verification and authentication before decisions were made.

He added that claimants would be notified of the outcomes of their applications within a reasonable period.

The Panel also said it was engaging directly with victims, their families and beneficiaries to address concerns, provide updates on the progress of claims and clarify the compensation process.

“We continue to engage victims, their families and beneficiaries directly. These interactions allow us to hear their concerns, clarify the status of their claims, and treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Mutua said.

The Panel’s announcement comes as the November 14, 2026 deadline for receiving new compensation claims approaches.