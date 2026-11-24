The Government has responded to reports of a suspected cyberattack on Kenya’s eCitizen platform, following claims by hackers that they stole approximately 740GB of sensitive government information.

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services said it was aware of reports circulating online about unauthorised access to data on the platform.

In a statement, the department said its technical and security teams were investigating the claims to establish the extent of the reported incident.

“The office is treating these reports seriously and the technical and security teams are investigating to establish the extent of the incident. We are working with the relevant government agencies to respond to the incident. eCitizen services remain available, and the public can continue to access government services as usual,” the statement read.

The department said protecting personal information entrusted to it remained a priority and promised to update the public once investigations were complete.

It also urged users to remain vigilant against possible scams linked to the reports.

The public was advised to be cautious of calls, text messages, emails and links claiming to originate from eCitizen, particularly those referring to the alleged breach.

Users were warned against sharing their passwords or one-time PINs (OTPs), noting that eCitizen would never ask them to disclose such information.

The department also advised users who reuse their eCitizen passwords on other platforms to change them and adopt strong, unique passwords. Members of the public were further encouraged to report any suspicious activity on their accounts.

“We will share updates through our official channels as the investigation progresses. We ask the public and the media to rely on official communication and to avoid sharing unverified information,” the department said.

The Government’s response follows an alert by cybersecurity intelligence firm VECERT Analyser, which reported that a threat actor operating under the name ByteToBreach had claimed responsibility for the alleged breach.

In an alert published on November 24, 2026, the firm said the attackers claimed to have accessed three categories of information: approximately 600GB of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, 100GB of database content and 40GB of source code.

The alleged stolen documents include identity verification information submitted by users when accessing government services. If the claims are confirmed, the exposure could create risks of identity theft, impersonation and targeted fraud.

According to VECERT, the attackers allegedly exploited a weakness in eCitizen’s file-upload system, allowing them to execute malicious code through a web shell and gain access to the platform’s infrastructure.

The cybersecurity firm further claimed that the intrusion extended to eCitizen’s OAuth and single sign-on (SSO) authentication systems. These systems enable users to access connected services through shared authentication arrangements.

However, VECERT cautioned that the claims had not been independently confirmed.

“The veracity of the intrusion, the actual compromise of eCitizen’s OAuth/SSO authentication servers, and the authenticity or integrity of the listed data volumes and files have not been officially confirmed by the Government of Kenya or the mentioned integrated entities,” the firm stated.

The alleged compromise of eCitizen’s authentication infrastructure has raised concerns about other institutions that rely on connected digital systems to verify users.

VECERT listed the Social Health Authority (SHA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Safaricom and the National Police Service as potentially affected relying parties.

However, the cybersecurity firm did not establish that these institutions had suffered separate cyberattacks or that their databases had been accessed.

If the alleged theft of identity documents is confirmed, criminals could use the information to impersonate individuals, submit fraudulent applications or carry out targeted scams.

Exposure of authentication systems could also create risks of unauthorised access to connected services if security keys, credentials or active authentication tokens were compromised.

VECERT recommended that technical teams investigate the platform’s file-upload systems, search for malicious software and review system records for signs of unauthorised access or data extraction.

It also called for the rotation of OAuth and single sign-on security keys and the revocation of active access and refresh tokens.

The reported breach comes months after the Government proposed a framework allowing approved users to access anonymised and aggregated data from public platforms, including eCitizen, through a paid licensing model.

The proposal is contained in the Draft Final National Data Governance Policy, May 2026, which identifies government data as a strategic national asset.

The policy proposes commercialising non-personal data while protecting personal information under the Data Protection Act, 2019.

The alleged eCitizen breach has renewed attention on the security of government digital platforms and the protection of personal information held by public institutions.

However, the Government has yet to confirm whether any data was accessed or stolen. Investigations are ongoing, and the reported volumes and categories of information remain claims made by the alleged attackers.