Government To Roll Out Digital Police Reporting System By April 2025

Starting April 2025, Kenyans will no longer need to visit police stations to report incidents, thanks to a new digital system aimed at streamlining police operations and enhancing accountability.

The Ministry of Interior January 14, 2024, announced that the National Police Service (NPS) is undergoing a major digitization initiative, including the introduction of a digital occurrence book (OB) and systems for processing traffic fines.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security, Dr. Raymond Omollo, Tuesday met with European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, to discuss support for these efforts, which build on a strategic security and defense dialogue held last year.

The digitization of the Occurrence Book, first piloted at Kasarani Police Station in 2019 and officially launched in 2020, aims to enhance police accountability.

This system ensures that incidents are logged and tracked more efficiently, reducing errors and opportunities for manipulation.

Additionally, police stations are being equipped with digital systems that will allow citizens to report incidents using their smartphones.

Cases will be assigned through a centralized dashboard, minimizing bureaucracy and improving response times.

As part of broader police modernization efforts, the government is also investing in new equipment, weapons, vehicles, and improved housing units for officers.

These measures are expected to improve the working conditions of law enforcement personnel and foster greater public trust in the police service.