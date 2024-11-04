Government To Roll Out Mpox Vaccinations Starting December

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to roll out Mpox vaccinations across Kenya starting in December.

Principal Secretary for Public Health, Mary Muthoni, stated on Sunday that the country is set to receive vaccine doses through partnerships with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other international initiatives.

This comes as countries worldwide grapple with a global shortage of Mpox vaccines.

Muthoni said that the government remains committed to keeping the virus under control, highlighting ongoing measures like increased border surveillance.

As of November 1, over 1.5 million travelers had been screened at entry points to prevent the virus from spreading into the country.

The Ministry has deployed multi-agency teams working closely with county governments, particularly in high-risk areas like Taita Taveta, Busia, and Mombasa.

“We have heightened our border surveillance to monitor what is happening, especially in vulnerable counties. Teams have been stationed to collaborate with local authorities and ensure comprehensive monitoring,” Muthoni explained.

“Our ports of entry are being closely monitored to make sure that everyone coming into Kenya is properly screened.”

The Ministry of Health reassured the public that despite not seeing an increase in Mpox cases locally, the situation in neighboring countries remains a concern.

“While our numbers are stable, our neighbors continue to report cases, and we cannot afford to let our guard down,” Muthoni warned. “We must stay vigilant to ensure the virus does not take hold here.”

The availability of Mpox vaccines remains limited across Africa, with only 5.6 million doses allocated to the entire continent.

Prices remain high due to the significant demand from affected regions. A CDC representative emphasized the urgency of vaccinating vulnerable groups and communities, noting ongoing efforts to mobilize resources and secure doses.

Mpox is a severe disease transmitted to humans from fruit bats. Symptoms include high fever, intense headaches, and bleeding from body openings, posing a serious health risk if not controlled.