Government To Screen Ugandan, Tanzanian Travelers At JKIA As Mpox Cases Hit 41

Kenya has intensified health surveillance at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) following a surge in Mpox cases, with travelers from Uganda and Tanzania set to undergo screening.

The country has recorded 41 confirmed cases across 12 counties, raising concerns over the spread of the virus.

Mary Muriuki, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, confirmed on Friday that the outbreak has been ongoing since July 2024, with new cases recently detected in Busia County.

The affected counties include Nakuru, Mombasa, Busia, Nairobi, Kajiado, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Kericho, Makueni, Kilifi, Kiambu, and Uasin Gishu.

Health authorities have identified 271 contacts linked to the cases, of whom 246 have completed the 21-day monitoring period. Nine have tested positive, while 16 remain under observation.

Over 3.3 million travelers have been screened at entry points, with 419 suspected cases tested at the National Public Health Laboratory and partner facilities. Of these, 41 were confirmed positive, 376 tested negative, and two are still undergoing analysis.

To curb the spread of the virus, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with county governments and other stakeholders, has deployed rapid response teams to high-risk areas.

These teams are conducting active case searches, contact tracing, and case management while offering mental health and psychosocial support to those affected. Awareness campaigns are also underway to educate the public on Mpox prevention and control measures.

In addition to Mpox, Kenya is closely monitoring the resurgence of other deadly viral diseases in neighboring countries.

Tanzania recently declared a new outbreak of the Marburg Virus, which has already claimed ten lives with a 100% fatality rate.

Uganda has also reported an outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus Disease, with two confirmed cases and one fatality, posing a significant cross-border transmission risk.

These diseases, known for their rapid spread and high mortality rates, are transmitted through direct contact with infected individuals’ blood, secretions, or contaminated materials.

Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, and body weakness, with severe cases exhibiting hemorrhagic manifestations such as internal bleeding.

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if experiencing symptoms linked to Mpox, Marburg Virus, or Ebola.

“Something even more worrisome emerged around the same time. The Republic of Uganda confirmed an outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus Disease, reporting two cases and one fatality an alarming 50% fatality rate,” Muriuki said.

Travelers arriving from Uganda and Tanzania will be screened at JKIA’s Gate 16 and must complete a health surveillance form when required.

Healthcare workers are advised to strictly adhere to infection prevention and control measures to prevent further outbreaks. The public is encouraged to rely on verified sources for information, including the Ministry of Health’s website, www.health.go.ke, or through emergency hotlines 719, 0729 471 414, and 0732 35 35 35.